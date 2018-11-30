We’re closing out the week with one last roundup of all the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time. There were five apps to check out in yesterday’s post, and a couple of them are actually still freebies if you missed it. We’ve got seven fresh apps for you on Friday though, and they’re all free downloads for the time being.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Instacall – Smart Dialer

Normally $2.99.

Instacall is the best T9 Smart Dialer

It’s incredibly easy to find names and make call FEATURES • Great Interface

• Simple Design

• Support Speed Dial

• Color Customization

Download Instacall – Smart Dialer

Bomb: A Modern Missile Command

Normally $2.99.

A simplified and modern take on the retro cult classic: Missile Command. Defend your city from an endless hail of falling bombs using guided missiles. Create a chain of explosions using a single missile to destroy multiple bombs. Single tap game play. You can never win this game, only survive as long as possible, because when in war, all is lost in the end.

Download Bomb: A Modern Missile Command

iWheel Decision Maker Decide

Normally $1.99.

Don’t let your head spin – leave the spinning to the iWheel Decision Maker app! Let this app make decisions when you don’t want to, or when it is hard to choose from similar options. Get the nice decision maker app for your daily decisions, random decision making or just for fun.

Download iWheel Decision Maker Decide

Grocery/Shopping List Pro

Normally $2.99.

The easiest and best way to manage your shopping lists on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. Preloaded with over 330 top used food items in this ultimate food list database. Or you can add your own custom grocery items so that you can create personalized lists quickly and accurately. All products are saved locally to your phone so there is no need for an internet connection. There is also the ability to share your lists via text, email or messenger app with the touch of a button. Keep family members in the loop and share easily with everyone. Beautifully designed and made for quick access. Perfect for grocery or shopping lists, ensures that you will never miss an item on your shopping list again. Saves you: * Time: a well-planned list updated in real time saves precious minutes and hours in a store. * Money: when you know what to buy you’re safe from spontaneous purchases and waste. * Zen – you will be happier without the frustration caused by double purchases or forgotten items * Environment: paper shopping lists are made of trees. Our list is made of code which is environmentally friendly. Bring your shopping list to the next level and make shopping a whole lot easier. Shopping How much is your time worth? Save money, time and energy with the Shopping List Pro app.

Download Grocery/Shopping List Pro

Clash Warlords

Normally $0.99.

Join the Epic Battles in this most addicting turn-based strategy war-chess game with game play similar to classic Heroes of Might and Magic series. 《Clash Warlords》 features the zone exploration, turn-based combat system, as well as card collecting aspects, with a throughly developed simulation system, as well as an abundant number of challenging campaigns. The thrilling, mind-challenging gameplay will keep war-chess gamefans gripped for hours. Get ready to enjoy more than 60 action-packed strategy simulation levels that await you! Let the War begin! Command your heroes to Charge! Now Introducing [Arena] for PVP (Player Versus Player)

This is a brand new feather of the game which allow players fight against each other, get upgraded and ranking. [Arena] is like a mini game incorporates serval parts as below: [Deploy]

Players can choose the heroes, troops and tactic cards to be ready for the battle. [PVE]

In this area, players can fight against some mighty BOSS (AI) to earn some experience to upgrade their battle level in Arena. [Arena]

This module has 4 compartments : Training room, Ranking Room, Rank, Playback collection 1. In the training room all the equipments are united provided to players and their battle results will not count for ranking.

2 .In the ranking room players will be using their own equipments and battle results will be used to rank.

3. A Leaderboard of up to 60 top players can be seen in the ranking area.

4. Playback allows players review their recent battles or check other player’s battle by using a playback reference id. [Quest]

Players can get rewards by accomplish Quests provided and difference quests are showing here according to players’s level. [Shop]

Where players can shop for some props and tokens specialised for Arena. Have fun in the [Arena]! we will continuously improve it! ***************************************************************************

Here’s some comments from players from all over the world! by Ach Shellie

If ur looking for a heroes of might and magic type game look no further. It’s the best one I’ve played for ISO by Dwtheriault

As others have said, very similar to the old Might and Magic games, in fact they even site that in the game description, but with a Chinese flair. don’t let the very first scenario fool you into thinking there is no nitty improvement as that gradually comes in the following ones. A very well thought out game and I recommend to any turn based strategy gamers. by Gideon111

Glad to see someone finally make a game based off of heros of might and magic. Good job! by 1947366199

An amazing game that combines two of my favorite games, heroes of might and magic and dynasty warriors. It is quite challenging but worth the frustration. by RIchard E B

Very similar to Heroes of might and magic, without the pay check

From the graphics to the turn based combat, this game draws you in. by XxXxXxBLAZExXxXxX

Love it！Can’t seem to get enough of this game!!!!!

Download Clash Warlords

Big Truck -Mine Express Racing

Normally $1.99.

******Top 10 games in some countries******

******Support tilt and touch control modes****** Big Truck is a simple, but very fun to play game. You just have to drive a truck across rough terrain and make sure that your goods get to the destination safely. You will get a precise number of goods you carry and a precise number of goods that is required. The more you bring, the more score and coins you get. This game is all about being careful. At the beginning of each round, a precise number of goods will be dropped into your container. You have to touch the right of the screen for accelerating, the left of the screen for slowing down and tilt the device for balancing the truck. On the top side of the screen, you will find a timer and the goods count in your container and level required. You have to find the perfect balance between reaching the end of the level rapidly and doing so without dropping too many goods. The only way you can lose is if you don’t transport enough goods or if you manage to turn the truck upside down. In this case, you will have to retry. Game instruction:

– Drive by pressing on the right or left of the screen.

– Tilt the device to control the truck carefully not to drop too much.

– Also support joystick control mode.

– Get more trucks, wheels and vip cards in garage.

– Get more coins in garage.

Download Big Truck -Mine Express Racing

Beautiful Monsters – Stickers

Normally $0.99.

A set of cute stickers with monsters! Add more fun to communication using high quality stickers! How to use iMessage stickers:

– Click the App Store icon next to the message field in iMessage;

– click on the icon in the lower left corner;

– click on the sticker icon;

– after that, you can send stickers in empty iMessage messages, as well as add stickers to your already sent and other people’s messages. To do this, press and hold the selected sticker and drag it to the message. You can, put several stickers on one message at once, and also use the message appearance effects in iMessage. Write in the reviews what stickers you want to see. And we will certainly take into account your wishes. In new updates and kits, your ideas will appear.

Download Beautiful Monsters – Stickers