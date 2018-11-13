Best Buy is the only place to get a Black Friday deal on Google’s new Pixel 3

With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday 2018, most retailers have already announced their sales for the upcoming Black Friday week, including Best Buy, which will have a huge selection of electronics on sale next week — here’s everything you need to know. But Best Buy also happens to be the only retailer to offer you a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL deal that’s worth checking out on Black Friday, although there is one caveat.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have received great reviews, although various bugs have marred Google’s launch. Performance issues, weird bugs, and the unavailability of spare parts are among the known Pixel 3 problems at launch, but many of them will be fixed in the coming weeks and months. We’ve seen this movie before. Also, the Pixel 3 isn’t as fast as the iPhone XS or the OnePlus 6T that features similar hardware, and it’s not as exciting as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, a phone that packs 2019-grade features a few months early.

With all that in mind, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL stand out from the crowd of Android devices this year for two reasons: the camera, and the fact they’re on Google’s vision of Android that gets instant access to updates.

Image Source: Best Buy

So if you were waiting until Black Friday to get your hands on one of these babies, you should check Best Buy’s Pixel 3 deal right now. The caveat I was talking about? You have to stay with Verizon for the entire duration of your installment plan.

That’s the only way to save $200 off the sticker price of either phone. The Pixel 3 XL would cost $699.99 instead of $899.99, while the Pixel 3 would retail for $599.99 instead of $799.99, but only if you buy the phone on a Verizon installment plan. As the terms of the sale explain, the promo isn’t valid for one-time payment activations. That means you can’t pay the full price, activate it on Verizon, and then switch to your carrier of choice.

Image Source: Best Buy

If you were planning on using the Pixel 3 with Verizon anyway, then you’d better check out this Best Buy deal right away, as this is the only retailer ready to discount the Pixel 3 for Black Friday. Not even Google, whose Black Friday offers were announced a few days ago, plans to discount the new phone. Best Buy also hosted a Pixel 3 deal a few days ago, offering buyers a free Nest cam with each purchase. Read more about Best Buy’s Black Friday sale at this link.