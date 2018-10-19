OnePlus 6T may be the first OnePlus phone to work on Verizon

OnePlus will unveil its second flagship of 2018 in just a few days, although it did have to move the event when Apple rained on its parade. Even so, the OnePlus 6T still remains one of the Android highlights this year. The OnePlus 6T is going to deliver a new design, and it’ll be the first OnePlus phone to sell with a US carrier. T-Mobile is that rumored mobile operator, but a new report says the new phone will also work on Verizon.

So far, US buyers have had no problems connecting OnePlus devices to AT&T or T-Mobile networks, but Verizon support wasn’t available. However, PCMag has learned that the OnePlus 6T might also support Verizon when it launches in the coming weeks. The report notes that up until the Asus ZenFone V, Verizon would not accept unlocked devices on its network, because these devices would not support 2G CDMA. The ZenFone V, meanwhile, is LTE-only, and the OnePlus 6T is also likely to be an LTE-only device.

But Verizon’s LTE coverage now exceeds old CDMA coverage, the report adds, and the OnePlus 6T will support LTE Band 13, which is “crucial” for Verizon compatibility. And Veirzon’s labs are apparently working on certifying the phone for Big Red’s network.

As we said before, carrier deals will make OnePlus phones seem even cheaper than they are, allowing buyers to pay for them via installment plans. So it’s not surprising to hear that OnePlus may be interested in getting its phones certified for Verizon, even if a partnership won’t be announced anytime soon. A separate report said a few days ago that OnePlus is increasing its presence in other markets, like the UK, where more carriers will stock the OnePlus 6T than previous devices.

The OnePlus 6T will be unveiled on October 29th and should hit stores on November 6th, according to recent leaks.