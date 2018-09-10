Bloomberg: Apple might delay the release of the 6.1-inch ‘iPhone Xr’

Apple won’t announce what it plans to unveil at its ‘Gather Round’ event this coming Wednesday, but countless leaks and reports have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect. Everything we’ve seen and heard up to now suggests that Apple will uncover three new iPhone models this week, as well as a new Apple Watch and possibly several more hardware surprises as well. And another reliable source seems to back all of this up.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Apple will launch “a trio of new smartphone models” at its Gather Round event, headlined by an upgraded version of the iPhone X which will likely be dubbed the iPhone Xs. In addition to updated specifications, the iPhone Xs will also come in gold (as well as gray and silver).

Bloomberg also confirms our report from last week, claiming that people familiar with Apple’s plans believe the 6.5-inch iPhone model will be called the iPhone Xs Max, signifying a display size which dwarfs that of the iPhone 8 Plus. And finally, Bloomberg says the 6.1-inch LCD model could be called the iPhone Xr. This is the first time we’re hearing this name used for the cheaper model, which has been referred to as the iPhone XC in recent days.

Beyond being cheaper than the other models, the iPhone Xr will come in multiple additional colors, will use aluminum edges instead of stainless steel, and might be hard to find on launch day. Sources tell Bloomberg that complications fitting the backlights for the LCD display have limited Apple’s ability to produce the devices, which could result in limited quantities this month. Apple may end up delaying the iPhone Xr altogether.

Bloomberg couldn’t definitively confirm all of the new devices that will make an appearance at the event, but the Apple Watch Series 4 is virtually guaranteed stage time on Wednesday. With a nearly edge-to-edge display, the Series 4 will be the most significant redesign the Apple Watch line has received since its inception in 2014.

Other hardware announcements that could potentially be made on Wednesday include a cheaper MacBook, new iPad Pro models with Face ID and no Home button, and the first new Mac mini in four years.