iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and LCD iPhone prices might match up with 2017’s prices

With just a week left to go until Apple’s September event, the iPhone leak floodgates have officially been opened. We’ve seen the design of all three new phones, we learned the name of the 5.8-inch model (iPhone XS) last week, and just hours ago, we found out that Apple is ditching the ‘Plus’ naming in favor of the iPhone XS Max for the 6.5-inch model. And now, if a new report is correct, the prices of the phones might have been spoiled too.

German blog Macerkopf on Wednesday reported that Apple will once again use the same prices as last year for the new models in 2018. Two sources tell the publication that Apple will charge 799 euros for the LCD iPhone, 909 euros for the 5.8-inch iPhone XS , and 1,149 euros for the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max.

For all of the Americans reading this, that translates to $699, $799, and $999, respectively, which is what Apple currently charges in the US for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. If it wasn’t clear, these are all prices for the 64GB models, though the larger models will presumably scale up in price the same way they do with the current lineup. Providing Apple doesn’t introduce any new storage sizes, this would make the most expensive model $1,149. Apple appears to be (understandably) timid about going too far over the $1,000 threshold.

With that in mind, the idea of Apple launching a 6.5-inch phone with an OLED display and charging the same amount it charged for the iPhone X a year ago is somewhat hard to believe. Still, it has to remain competitive with its biggest rivals, even if most phone makers are struggling to compete at any price point in the US.