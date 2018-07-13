Latest Galaxy Note 9 leak may have revealed pricing

We’re getting closer to that August 9th Unpacked press conference, where Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note 9 in all its splendor. That means we’re bound to find out more details about the handset in the weeks leading up to the event. This week alone we heard the handset might hit stores by August 24th in Korea (and likely elsewhere), and we saw what looks very much like one of the first posters for the handset. But wait, there’s more! A new report from Poland may have revealed pricing in the country, and it’s likely a good indication of what we can expect in other markets.

The phone shouldn’t be much more expensive than last year’s Note 8, which sold for $950 in the United States when it was released. A recent report from a Russian blogger who consistently gets his hands on unreleased Samsung hardware said that the Note 9 will have a similar price to its predecessor in the region.

Now, Polish blog Spiderweb says the phone will cost PLN 4,299 when it launches next month. Two distinct sources, including a tipster said to be familiar with Samsung plans and a local Samsung representative, have apparently confirmed the number. The local Samsung branch is already preparing to launch the phone in the region.

That’s about $1,159, but keep in mind that merely converting the price from foreign currencies into dollars won’t get you the final price. In Europe, the cost of a phone also includes VAT, while US prices do not account for taxes.

The Note 8 sells in Poland right now for up to PLN 3,800, which converts to $1,024. Meanwhile in the US, the phone still retails for $950.

The report goes on to say that the handset will be available to buyers on August 24th, which is precisely what that Korean report said earlier this week. The phone should launch in various color options in Poland and elsewhere, including black, purple, and blue.