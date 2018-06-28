Elon Musk details what features a Tesla pickup truck might bring to the table

Compared to most car companies, Tesla’s vehicular lineup — which currently consists of the Model S, the Model X, and the Model 3 — is remarkably small. Tesla, though, has no plans to rest on its laurels and has been actively throwing development resources towards a number of interesting new vehicles which may see the light of day sooner rather than later.

The most obvious examples, of course, are the Tesla Semi and the company’s next-gen Roadster. If we assume a scenario with no production delays — and that is a big ‘if’ — the Tesla Semi is slated to begin shipping in 2019 while the second iteration of the Roadster will reportedly go on sale in 2020. Beyond that, Tesla is also working on an all-electric pickup truck, an initiative Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed late last year.

Recently, Musk took to Twitter and laid out a number of interesting ideas regarding what features Tesla’s somewhat mythical pickup truck will bring to the table. After asking the Twitterverse for a few ideas, Musk laid out a few ideas of his own.

“The Tesla Truck will have dual motor all-wheel drive w crazy torque & a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load,” Musk said. “Those will be standard.”

Musk next added that Tesla’s pickup truck — which might seat as many as 6 — will come equipped with power outlets so that owners can use heavy duty power tools all day.

Beyond that, Musk said that Tesla’s pickup truck could easily have a range somewhere in between 400 and 500 miles since the design would allow more space for batteries. Further, Musk said that the car might have the ability to parallel park itself and that it might come equipped with “360 degree cameras and sonar.”

At this point, there’s no telling what a Tesla pickup truck could look like, but renderings the company released a few months back have a distinct Tesla Semi feel to them.

As to why Tesla would release a pickup truck, it’s really a no-brainer business-wise. Even a quick glance at the top-selling vehicles in the U.S. reveals that pickup trucks are incredibly popular.