If you love waiting until the last minute to get stuff done, this month of Netflix removals should be a thrill. For the first time in quite a while, there are several high profile movies being taken off of the streaming service this July. Over the past few months, Netflix has done an admirable job of spacing out the tough losses, but it appears that licensing has finally caught up with the company as there are some real gems in this list.

Before Midnight is a movie I’ve been meaning to rewatch, and if you haven’t seen the Before Sunrise trilogy, I highly recommend setting aside some time to watch all three. Other highlights include Tropic Thunder, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Bring It On, V for Vendetta, and, believe it or not, the surprisingly good Ratchet and Clank movie.

You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of July below:

Leaving July 1st

Alive



Along Came Polly



An Honest Liar



Beerfest



Before Midnight

Bring It On



Bring It On Again



Bring It On: All or Nothing



Bring It On: Fight to the Finish



Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon



Lethal Weapon 2



Lethal Weapon 3



Lethal Weapon 4



Little Women



Michael Clayton



Midnight in Paris



Mixed Signals



More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet’s Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie



Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

Leaving July 2nd

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Leaving July 8th

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom



Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5



Leaving July 9th

Ratchet and Clank



Serena

Leaving July 11th

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving July 14th

Wild Hogs

Leaving July 15th

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving July 16th

Changeling

Wanted

Leaving July 29th

The Den

Leaving July 30th

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State

Be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in July.