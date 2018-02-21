Amazon just made shopping at Whole Foods even cheaper for Prime members

Amazon has announced the latest phase in its push to get Prime members into Whole Foods, and it’s good news for anyone who already has Amazon’s Rewards Visa credit card. Prime members with the Amazon Rewards Visa card will now get 5% back on Whole Foods purchases, in addition to the 5% back they already get on Amazon.com purchases.

A 5% return is unusually high for a credit card, and it’s normally reserved for a limited group of products at one particular store. By covering all of Whole Foods and Amazon, the namesake Rewards Visa card is making a serious bid to get you 5% back on a majority of your purchases — the catch being that all your purchases are made from Amazon.

In addition to that headline 5% figure, the Amazon Rewards Visa also offers standard rewards credit card points on other purchases, including 2 percent back on restaurant, gas station, and drugstore purchases; and 1 percent back on everything else.

You don’t have to be a Prime member to have the Amazon Rewards Visa card, but if you’re not, that 5% figure drops back down to 3%, which is a far less attractive offer. But let’s face it: if you’re considering the Amazon Rewards Visa card and you’re willing to start shopping at Whole Foods just to get more points, you’re probably a Prime member already.