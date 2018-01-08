Google announces Google Pay to replace Android Pay and Google Wallet

Looking to simplify the mobile payment process, Google earlier today introduced a re-branded service it calls Google Pay. At the core, Google Pay is simply a combination of Android Pay and Google Wallet. So while the core functionality of those services won’t necessarily be changing, the payment process as a whole should be a lot more straight forward under the Google Pay umbrella.

Indeed, Google notes that Google Pay is not an inherently new product, but rather a “new name and look for existing Google payment products.”

According to Google, a unified “Google Pay” option is already starting to appear on websites, in apps, and even in stores. That being the case, if Google already has your payment info, you’ll be able to purchase goods and services with a simple click, similar to the Apple Pay feature on the iPhone.

“With Google Pay, it’ll be easier for you to use the payment information saved to your Google Account, so you can speed through checkout with peace of mind,” Google’s Pali Bhat explained. “Over the coming weeks, you’ll see Google Pay online, in store, and across Google products, as well as when you’re paying friends.”

While users can expect Google Pay to become a more visible option in the coming weeks, Google notes that the feature is already available on services like Airbnb, Dice, Fandango, Lyft, HungryHouse, Instacart and more.

And in an effort to spread awareness and increase adoption, Google is also offering a few promos to Google Pay users, including $5 off of movie tickets purchased via Fandango, $10 off on Instacart orders, and $10 off of B&H orders.

More information about Google Pay can be found over here.