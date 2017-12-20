AT&T will give bonuses to 200,000 workers to celebrate tax cut

AT&T has been one of the most vocal proponents of President Trump’s new tax bill, so it makes sense that it didn’t waste any time celebrating its final vote in the House today.

The company has pledged a $1,000 bonus to 200,000 of its US employees once the final bill is signed by Trump, with the money set to arrive over the holidays.

“Once tax reform is signed into law, AT&T* plans to invest an additional $1 billion in the United States in 2018 and pay a special $1,000 bonus to more than 200,000 AT&T U.S. employees — all union-represented, non-management and front-line managers,” AT&T wrote in a statement. “If the President signs the bill before Christmas, employees will receive the bonus over the holidays.”

AT&T has long maintained that the tax bill would help create American jobs, and has publicly advocated for the bill numerous times over the last few months. Hopefully, this bonus announcement is the first in a string of pro-worker actions, and not a one-off giveaway.

“Congress, working closely with the President, took a monumental step to bring taxes paid by U.S. businesses in line with the rest of the industrialized world,” said Randall Stephenson, AT&T chairman and CEO. “This tax reform will drive economic growth and create good-paying jobs. In fact, we will increase our U.S. investment and pay a special bonus to our U.S. employees.”