Amazon Prime Video is finally available on Apple TV

Amazon is currently engaged in a feud with Google over voice-enabled products and access to video services, but that’s hardly Amazon’s only silly battle. The company kept its Prime Video service away from the Apple TV, refusing to sell Apple’s device in its online store.

Part of that changes right now as the Amazon streaming service is available on Apple TV units (third-generation or later models). Apple CEO Tim Cook promised this would happen six months ago.

It took Amazon long enough, but the Prime Video tvOS app for Apple TV is finally available for download on Apple’s media streaming box. Version 5.0 of the app should be discoverable in the App Store, just look for “Amazon Prime Video” if you can’t find it. Prime Video joins other streaming services that are available on the Apple TV, including Netflix and Hulu.

The addition of the app to Apple’s online store also signals that Amazon may soon start selling Apple TVs online. “We want our player, our Prime Video player, to be on the device, and we want it to be on the device with acceptable business terms,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said at the Code Conference last year. “And if you can’t, then we don’t want to sell it to our customers because they’re going to be buying it thinking they can watch Prime Video and then they’re going to be disappointed. And they’re going to return it.”

It’s safe to say that Apple TV buyers do not buy it solely for watching Prime Video, but sure. What really matters right now is that you can watch Prime Video shows on your Apple TV without streaming them via AirPlay from a different device.