Lenovo’s Black Friday ad is here, and it’s a great time to buy a laptop

With most of the big Black Friday 2017 deals already public, it’s only the smaller companies that still need to make their offers public. Lenovo just published its full Black Friday ad, and while it’s not a 28-page monster like some of the big-box stores, it makes up in quality what it might be lacking in quantity.

BFAds got a copy of the full Lenovo ad. It’s only two pages, but said pages are full of serious deals on Thinkpads, a monitor, and even Lenovo’s legendary Yoga convertible.

If you’re in the market for a Lenovo device, you should go check out the full Black Friday ad here, but we’ve also rounded up some of the best and most worthwhile deals here. They include:

Thinkpad X270 for $699, $460 less than the $1,159 asking price

Yoga 910 for $799, $470 less than the $1,269 list price

Thinkpad T570 starting at $899, $630 discounted from the $1,529 list price

Thinkvision 27-inch monitor for $429, $189 less than the $619 list

Ideaoad 320 for $379, $70 off the $449 regular price

Legion Y520 gaming laptop for $1,099, $500 less than normal

Thinkpad Thunderbolt dock for $194, $85 off the regular price

It’s also worth mentioning that all these deals include free shipping and free returns (including no restocking fee), which means you’ll get the chance to mess with it at home and decide if it works before committing. It’s increasingly rare for customers to buy laptops direct from the manufacturer these days, but perhaps Lenovo’s strong Black Friday offerings can coax people out of Best Buy this year.