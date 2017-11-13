iPhone X ‘Notch Remover’ app will make your home screen look whole again

Many iPhone X users will eventually get used to the “notch” on the iPhone X housing the camera array, but if you’re one of the early adopters who simply can’t deal with it, there is a new solution you might want to check out. Over the weekend, developer Axiem Systems released an app on the App Store called Notch Remover.

As the name suggests, the app allows you to effectively eliminate the notch on the iPhone X by adding a black bar to the top of images that you can then manually assign as wallpapers from the phone’s Settings menu. With the modified wallpapers, the “ears” atop the display will fade away and your display will look normal again.

Interestingly, an app of this nature is seemingly forbidden by Apple’s developer guidelines for the iPhone X, and yet Apple opted to approve it anyway. Here’s the paragraph regarding drawing attention to the sensor housing:

Don’t mask or call special attention to key display features. Don’t attempt to hide the device’s rounded corners, sensor housing, or indicator for accessing the Home screen by placing black bars at the top and bottom of the screen. Don’t use visual adornments like brackets, bezels, shapes, or instructional text to call special attention to these areas, either.

Why exactly Apple didn’t decide Notch Remover breaks any of these rules is unclear, but nonetheless, it is available on the App Store for $0.99 right now. It won’t change the way that apps function or the way that videos look on your iPhone X, but if you’re desperate to see less of the notch, it’s probably your best option at the moment.