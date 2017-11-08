The 10 best deals you can get right now in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale

You know how we’ve told you time and time again that you don’t have to actually wait for Black Friday 2017 to score killer deals? Well guess what: Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale just went live and you’ll find fantastic deals on gadgets and gizmos from just about every consumer electronics category you can think of.

Some of the best deals currently available in Best Buy’s early Black Friday 2017 sale include $600 off a massive 70-inch 4K smart TV from Sony (though it’s actually $1 cheaper on Amazon, where you might not have to pay tax), Apple Watch Series 1 models starting at just $199, an iPhone 6s for just $9.99 a month, big savings on Beats wireless headphones, the insanely popular Ring Video Doorbell for a penny under $100, a Vizio sound bar also for a penny under $100, and plenty more.

You’ll find our picks for the 10 best deals in Best Buy’s big early Black Friday 2017 sale below.

Best Buy’s big sale ends this Saturday at 11:59 CST. You can shop the entire sale the Best Buy website’s special early Black Friday 2017 sale page. For info on hundreds of killer deals Best Buy has lined up for its in-store and online Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday sales, be sure to check out our earlier coverage. Today’s early Black Friday 2017 deals are still great, mind you, but there’s a lot more planned at Best Buy in two weeks.