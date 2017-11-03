Thieves stole more than 300 iPhone X units from a UPS truck in San Francisco

If you were planning on picking up an iPhone X in San Francisco tomorrow, we’ve got some bad news for you. On Wednesday morning, thieves broke into a UPS truck stationed outside of an Apple store in San Francisco and made off with upwards of 313 iPhone X units.

According to a report from CNET, the estimated value of the stolen merchandise is somewhere in the $370,000 range, a figure which makes this one of the more significant iPhone heists we’ve ever seen.

The stolen iPhones were set to be sold at the Apple store in the Stonestown Galleria, and now an already thin supply has become that much smaller. For what it’s worth, those with existing pre-orders will still be able to pick up an iPhone X at the Stonestown store, though folks who have been waiting in line may not be so lucky.

As far as the perpetrators are concerned, a filed police report indicates that three men broke into the UPS truck after the driver stepped out to make a delivery. Word is that a janitor saw the thieves unloading boxes from the UPS truck into a getaway car and had the wherewithal to take a photo. Given the timing of the heist, the goods involved, and the apparent efficiency of the entire operation, law enforcement officials believe that the theft was highly coordinated and planned well in advance. At the time of this writing, the thieves, who are described as “husky,” are still at large.