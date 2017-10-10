GameStop, ThinkGeek have more SNES Classic Editions in stock starting today

If you missed out on grabbing a SNES Classic Edition on launch day, you’re going to have a few more chances to do so this week. We received word from a GameStop spokesperson on Tuesday morning that additional SNES Classic units will be available in store and online throughout the week at GameStop and ThinkGeek.

Via email, the spokesperson informed us that individual SNES Classic units will be available at GameStop locations starting today, before bundles and standalone units become available online on Wednesday, October 11th. Shipments started arriving today, and all stores should have received their full allotments by Thursday, October 12th.

In addition to GameStop, ThinkGeek stores will also be receiving more stock starting today, while standalone units should be available on ThinkGeek’s website starting tomorrow. If you have a GameStop or ThinkGeek store in your area, be sure to call as soon as possible and find out whether or not you can go in and grab a SNES Classic.

Although the SNES Classic Edition flew off store shelves just as quickly as the NES Classic Edition did last year, anecdotally, consumers have had more luck getting their hands on the SNES Classic this year as Nintendo boosted production of the retro console significantly before it began shipping it. In fact, Nintendo says that more SNES Classic Edition units were shipped on launch day than NES Classics were shipped in total last year.

As always, finding a SNES Classic Edition in stores is going to be the best option, as online stock seems to sell out within seconds. And if you miss out on this batch of SNES Classics, you can always check out our launch day buying guide, which includes links to online stock trackers that should help you snag a console eventually.