Drop Flip Seasons

Normally $2.99.

Drop Flip Seasons is the sequel to the addictively fun game of silly physics contraptions, Drop Flip! Move, flip and manipulate obstacles of every shape and size as you accomplish the not-so-simple task of dropping a ball into a bucket… all with a seasonal twist! – Seasonal levels ranging from easy to near-impossible

– New levels will be released throughout the year

– Complex gameplay wrapped in colorful, minimalistic visuals

– Joyful music with catchy sound effects

– Game Center leaderboards and achievements

– Attempt to get a “Ball-in-One” or “Ball-in-Two”

– Synchronize progress across devices via iCloud

– Made for absolutely everyone!

Fonti

Normally $4.99.

From now on writing messages is even more fun !

Write your messages in unique fonts & colors that will add a new meaning to your text. The Fonti keyboard contains 50 special fonts.

You can match different colors and backgrounds to decorate your text. You have amazing fonts to choose from: TV & MOVIES FONTS: VIDEO GAMES FONTS:

Harry Potter, Matrix, Super Mario, Minecraft,

Star Wars, Mickey Mouse Pokémon, Pac-Man, Halo FOREIGN STYLE FONTS: OLD STYLE FONTS:

Russian style, Chinese style, Medieval, Typewriter,

Japanese style, Roman style Old newspaper DECORATIVE FONTS: TECHNOLOGY FONTS:

Brush, Graffiti, Hacker, Top secret,

Cartoon, Romantic Old computer. HANDWRITTEN FONTS: CELEBS FONTS:

Several handwritten styles, President Donald Trump

from classic to artistic. Fonti works on all messaging apps: Mail, iMessage, Messenger, Whatsapp, Hangouts, Kik, Viber, Line, Telegram, WeChat, Tango, GroupMe. Express yourself with style and enjoy.

iGIF Creator

Normally $0.99.

You can use your lovely, best photos from any group or photo library to create GIF Image or GIF Photo using iGIF Creator. iGIF Creator application provide you functionality like get photos by moments or by albums and use that photos to create GIF file & Save it. iGIF Creator also provide access of Gallery Photos. Your generated GIF file share with social medium. Also, copy URL facility to access direct your GIF file in any browser using this iGIF Creator application.

Nuzzle

Normally $0.99.

Do you like Sudoku? Lets play Nuzzle! If you enjoy number puzzle games, it’s similar to Sudoku, but a harder game is waiting for you. You should align numbers from top to bottom and from left to right. There is no time restriction. But that does not mean it will last forever :) You can share your score on the social media and challenge your friends. We’ll be following you on the #NuzzleGame hashtag :) Game Modes: * 3×3 puzzle

* 4×4 puzzle

* 5×5 puzzle

Phone Drive

Normally $1.99.

You can now use your iOS device as a portable Wireless Flash Drive. Introducing Phone Drive – File Manager. Phone Drive allows you to store, view and manage files on your iPhone or iPad. You can connect to Phone Drive from any Mac or PC over the Wi-Fi network and transfer files by drag & drop files straight from the Finder or Windows Explorer. Phone Drive features document viewer, PDF reader, music player, image viewer, voice recorder, text editor, file manager and support most of the file operations: like delete, move, copy, email, share, zip, unzip and more. — KEY FEATURES —

– SUPPORT CLOUD STORAGE: (in-app purchase)

Support Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud Drive, Box and Yandex.Disk storage.

– PDF READER:

Support fast PDF reader with thumbnails and bookmarks features.

– MULTIMEDIA PLAYER:

An ability to in app create your own audio playlist with repeat, shuffle, background playback and remote control from multitask.

– DOCUMENT READER:

Support MS Office, iWork, Text & HTML

– HTTP/FTP PASSWORD PROTECTED:

Files transfer between PC/Mac with password protected.

– FILE OPERATION:

Move, Copy, Rename, Delete, Zip, Unzip, UnRAR, Create File and Folder.

– FILE SHARING:

File sharing with other iPhone/iPad devices via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection with automatic search of nearest available devices around you.

– EASY FILE UPLOAD:

Drag and drop files upload via your PC/Mac web browser or USB via iTunes.

– TEXT EDITOR:

Built-in text editor that allows you to edit your text files or source codes on your iOS device.

– IMPORT/ FILES CREATION:

An ability to create text files, image captures, video records, voice recordings and import pictures from photo library.

– PASSCODE LOCK:

An ability to protect your files from viewing by others.

Option for use your fingerprint to unlock Phone Drive with TouchID support. (iOS 8 only)

– UNIVERSALITY:

This app is developed for both iPhone and iPad, you need to purchase only once. — AUDIO PLAYER —

– Able to in app create audio playlist.

– Plays all MP3 files from a folder as a playlist.

– Repeats and shuffles songs.

– Supports background audio playback.

– Supports Audio Remote Control from multitask. — VIEWABLE FORMATS —

– Audio (WAV, MP3, M4A, CAF, AIF, AIFF, AAC)

– Images (JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIF, TIFF, ICO)

– Movies (MP4, MOV, MPV, M4V)

– iWorks (Pages, numbers, and Keynote)

– Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

– RTF (Rich Text Format)

– RTFD (TextEdit with embedded images)

– PDF Documents

– Plain text

– Source code

– HTML web pages

– Web archives

Photo Perfect

Normally $2.99.

Very Perfect Memories deserve design, Contains 369 filters, Photos of your daily life and travelling can be depicted as the most memorable moment, Be a part of this awesome design expression through photography. ◉ MORE AWESOME FEATURES

Very Perfect provides 369 filter effects beloved by professional photographers, all conveniently packed in 10 different themes. Very Perfect themes vary from the feel of film camera to the unique sets of classy moods or fun creativity, It’s time to make things look different!

Rain Sounds

Normally $0.99.

Simple app with recorded rain sounds for sleeping and relaxation.

Good night.

Taps

Normally $1.99.

Open your mind to the simplicity of Taps and discover the ever growing challenge that awaits. * Evolve your strategy to play your way through our campaign modes with 4 different styles of play

* 400 campaign levels to enjoy

* Play an infinite number of custom games at your preferred difficulty

* Compare your times globally and with friends

* Relax as you play, with a lovely soundtrack Take the journey and enjoy the puzzle you have been waiting for.

