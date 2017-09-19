Google has a cheaper, cuter version of the Home coming

About a year ago, Google unveiled its first AI-powered smart speaker, a device it appropriately named Google Home. Featuring a sleek form factor, Google Home was designed to fit in nicely with most any living room and performs the type of tasks you’d expect from a smart speaker. Still, with the smart speaker market heating up amidst competition from the likes of Amazon and Apple, Google is reportedly looking to diversify its smart speaker lineup with the introduction of a more affordable smart speaker that may be called Google Home Mini.

Earlier this afternoon, DroidLife posted photos of Google’s rumored new product along with pertinent information regarding cost and more. Specificially, the Google Home Mini will be available in three colors: Chalk, Charcoal and Coral. Price wise, the Google Home Mini looks to be an impressive bargain, with DroidLife claiming that the device will retail for just $49, a steep bargain relative to competing products on the market.

Image Source: Droid Life

It’s believed that Google will officially introduce the Google Home Mini at a special product event scheduled to take place on October 4. In addition to the Google Home Mini, Google will also use the event to introduce its new lineup of Pixel smartphones.

Indeed, new details surrounding the upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL leaked out earlier in the day. Notably, the entry-level Pixel 2 will reportedly feature 64GB of storage and will retail for $649. A a more storage-friendly 256GB model, meanwhile, will reportedly retail for $749.

As for the Pixel 2 XL, the storage tiers will be the same as the regular sized Pixel 2, albeit with heftier pricepoints that check in at $849 and $949, respectively.