Watch the Galaxy Note 8 Unpacked 2017 live stream right here

On Wednesday morning at 11:00 AM EDT in New York City, Samsung will take the stage at its Galaxy Unpacked event to officially reveal the Galaxy Note 8. Despite having been the subject of countless leaks over the past few months, the Note 8 remains one of the most anticipated phones of 2017 as Samsung attempts to put the disastrous launch of the Galaxy Note 7 behind it for good.

Based on the leaks, rumors and reports we’ve seen up to this point, the Galaxy Note 8 appears to be a slightly larger version of the Galaxy S8+ with a few additional features to differentiate it from the S8 and S8+. While the Note 8 will retain the Infinity Display of the S8 line, it will feature a 6.3-inch display and the corners of the screen are less rounded than those on the S8 and S8+.

As for specs, we believe that the Note 8 will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card support, dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 3,300 mAh battery. It’ll all run on Android 7.1 Nougat.

If you’re a Samsung fan, you probably won’t have to wait long to secure a Note 8 of your very own after the Unpacked event wraps up. According to a recent leak, preorders for the Note 8 will go live on August 24th, while another leak claims that the phone will launch on September 15th. With the iPhone 8 reveal right around the corner, we expect Samsung to go all out at today’s Unpacked event. You can watch the event streaming live below starting at 11:00 AM EDT: