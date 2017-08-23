Android Oreo is wreaking havoc with people’s Bluetooth

The final beta of Android Oreo is out for Pixel and Nexus owners, which means that there’s more people than ever running experimental software on their day-to-day devices.

So it really shouldn’t be a surprise to hear that Google’s forums are blowing up with complaints about Oreo wrecking Bluetooth connectivity. But it sure doesn’t bode well for Google rolling out Oreo to everyone any time soon.

The problem most commonly being complained about is connectivity with Android Auto, but users are also reporting problems with audio playback over headphones and speakers, and general Bluetooth connectivity problems. Google seems to have acknowledged the problem in some form, and is currently requesting beta testers to submit more info on any problems they’re having.

Specifically, Google is after:

Car/Auto

Year/make/model of your car

Issue/symptoms

Headphones

Brand of headphones

Issue/symptoms

Bluetooth Speakers

Speaker brand

Issue/symptoms

Hopefully, it’s an easily diagnosed problem, and it won’t take Google long to fix. There’s no way it’ll push Android Oreo to devices with this as a known issue, so if it takes weeks to solve, it could end up negatively impacting the timeline for getting Oreo to devices.

Google has said that the update will be coming to Pixel and Nexus devices “soon,” while other devices will take longer. Hopefully, most major brands will get the update out to flagship phones before the end of the year, sans any Bluetooth problems.