Big changes are coming to Tesla software, Elon Musk reveals

One of the more remarkable and revolutionary features to come from Tesla was its introduction of over the air software updates for the Model S. Historically, once you drove a new car off the lot, the only way to enjoy new features or improve performance involved spending a significant amount of cash. Tesla’s software updates, however, gave the company the magical ability to add new features and enhance the driving experience from afar. As a prime example, Tesla in 2015 rolled out a software update overnight that instantly gave thousands of Tesla vehicles a brand new Autopilot feature.

Without exaggeration, Tesla’s use of software updates remains one of the company’s key selling points. Looking ahead, Tesla has some interesting plans to take the user experience to the next level. Over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter and outlined a number of upcoming features that will soon be made available via forthcoming software updates. Of particular note is that Tesla owners will soon be able to create a cloud-based driver profile that will keep tabs on how they prefer the seats, mirrors, and steering wheel to be positioned. As a result, Tesla drivers will soon be able to walk into any Tesla and have the driving experience automatically tailored to their liking. This should prove to be incredibly useful for large families that all happen share the same car.

We are going to move all info and settings to the "cloud" (aka server) so any Tesla you drive in the world automatically adjusts to you — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2017

When it’s finally implemented, Musk added that Tesla vehicles should “automatically adjust to the user config of whoever is closest to a given door when the handle is touched.”

Other forthcoming features include the ability for Tesla vehicles to auto-close the sunroof when rain is detected.