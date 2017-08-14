How to livestream the solar eclipse from your local nuclear bunker

Next week, the sun is going to be blocked out — hopefully, by the moon, rather than a hail of ICBMs. A rare solar eclipse will be visible from part of the US mainland for the first time in decades, but if you’re not in the eclipse corridor, never fear.

Thanks to the wonders of modern technology and cable news, you’ll be able to experience the solar eclipse from anywhere with an internet connection, with zero risk of frying your eyes at the same time.

CNN is planning on streaming the entire eclipse beginning to end, with coverage being anchored by CNN’s science correspendent Rachel Crane, and astronaut Mark Kelly. CNN has a number of 4K 360-degree cameras positioned across the country to follow the path of the eclipse from start to finish.

The event starts at 1PM ET on August 21st, and you can follow CNN’s coverage on CNN.com/eclipse. Because this is the 21st century and everything has to be shared on all possible platforms, there will also be a Facebook Live stream you can follow along, but the best way to get 360-degree coverage will be through CNN’s website and mobile apps. If you have an Oculus Rift or Gear VR, you’ll also be able to follow along through those apps.