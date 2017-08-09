New renders showcase the iPhone 8 in new ‘copper gold’ option

Apple over the years has steadily expanded the number of color options for the iPhone. Whereas early iPhone models were only available in black and white, the more recent iPhone 7 is available in five different colors: rose gold, gold, silver, jet black, and black.

With the upcoming iPhone 8, Apple will reportedly scale back the number of available color options, likely in the interest of streamlining production. According to a recent research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 8 will only be available in three colors: black, silver, and a brand new “copper gold.”

Don't Miss : The Essential smartphone just got a massive boost from Amazon

In case you missed it, a photo featuring dummy iPhone 8 models which purport to show the iPhone 8’s color options surfaced earlier this week.

The copper gold bears too much of a resemblance to the Microsoft Zune for my taste, so hopefully the real thing will be just a tad more aesthetically pleasing.

Incidentally, noted iPhone leaker Benjamin Geskin earlier today posted a pair of new renders which depict the aforementioned “copper gold” iPhone 8. Geskin’s renders look better than the photo above, but it still looks a bit too much like industrial copper as opposed to the more elegant gold and rose gold color options we’ve seen on previous iPhone models.

Image Source: Benjamin Geskin

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too much longer to see what the iPhone 8 brings to the table. According to Kuo, who arguably has a better track record with respect to Apple rumors than anyone, Apple will introduce its 2017 iPhone lineup at a special media event in September. Subsequently, Apple will reportedly release the iPhone 8 alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus later in the month. So while the iPhone 8 release will not be delayed as previously rumored, initial supply will likely be extremely limited at launch.