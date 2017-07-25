The Apple Watch 3 is probably launching alongside the iPhone 8

An Apple Watch Series 3 is already in the works, and we shouldn’t be surprised to see it come out alongside Apple’s 2017 iPhones that are scheduled to launch this fall.

A report from Chinese-language site Economic Daily relayed by Digitimes says Quanta Computer is expected to see increased revenues from notebook, servers, and wearables in the second half of the year.

The report specifically mentions the release of the next-generation Apple Watch, which should boost Quanta’s revenues. The company was the primary manufacturer of the previous two Apple Watch generations, a position it’ll retain for at least one more Apple Watch model.

Compal Electronics will also manufacture watches for Apple, although it’ll only handle older-generation models, not the Apple Watch Series 3.

Actual details about the new model, including specs and price, were not mentioned in the report.

The Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch available in stores, with Apple having sold nearly 12 million units last year, which gave it 49% of the market, according to a February report from Canalys. In early May, Tim Cook said during the company’s most recent earnings call that Apple Watch sales doubled year over year, without specifying any numbers.

With all that in mind, and considering there’s a brand new watchOS update in the works, it makes plenty of sense to see an Apple Watch Series 3 device accompany the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s this fall.