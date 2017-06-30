This insane augmented reality video shows why iOS 11 will be a game-changer

The iPhone 8 will be great and all, but it’s hard not to be as excited for the impending release of iOS 11. While typical iOS updates offer up a nice selection of system tweaks and new features, iOS 11 may very well prove to be a game-changing update thanks to the introduction of ARKit. Originally unveiled during Apple’s WWDC keynote earlier this month, ARKit provides developers with the tools and framework to easily craft immersive — and sometimes mind-boggling — augmented reality experiences.

Over the past few weeks, iOS developers have been busy playing around with ARKit and have already churned out a number of cool demos. More recently, the Mad With ARKit Twitter account published a new video which may very well be the coolest ARKit video we’ve seen yet.

Prepare to be amazed.

🐍 Watch your step → inter-dimensional iPhone portals are closer than they appear 🧐 https://t.co/pqc0fRhUiQ ARkit demo by @nedd 👌 pic.twitter.com/zklYWr8CYk — Made With ARKit (@madewithARKit) June 30, 2017

If this is what developers can put together in just a few weeks, imagine what type of wizardry awaits us once iOS 11 officially drops later this year.

On a related note, Apple executive Greg Joswiak recently touched on Apple’s augmented reality initiative in an interview with The Australian.

“[Developers] have built everything from virtual tape measures (to) ballerinas made out of wood dancing on floors,” Joswiak said. “It’s absolutely incredible what people are doing in so little time.

“I think there is a gigantic runway that we have here with the iPhone and the iPad,” Joswiak continued. “The fact we have a billion of these devices out there is quite an opportunity for developers.”

Another ARKit demo that made the rounds earlier this week featured an incredibly accurate augmented reality tape measure.

And here are two more videos for good measure, no pun intended.



