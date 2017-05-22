Apple is expertly trolling Android users with its new iPhone ads

Without fail, Tim Cook hops on an earnings conference call every few months and boasts that Apple recently saw a record number of new iPhone users coming over from the world of Android. Now, in an effort to coerce an even greater number of “switchers,” Apple today rolled out a brand new marketing campaign designed to convince seasoned Android users that it might be time to jump ship.

Apple now has a new and dedicated switcher-oriented page on its website where it explains why life is easier on the iPhone. The page covers the usual bases, with Apple assuring potential Android switchers that it’s extremely easy to migrate all of their important data over to the iOS universe. Apple also boasts that the camera on the iPhone is best in class while also touting the iPhone’s impressive performance, ease of use, built-in security mechanisms and more.

“iPhone has industry-leading satisfaction rates,” the site adds, “in fact, 97 percent of people who have an iPhone say they love it.”

Alongside the new switcher page, Apple also introduced a number of iPhone ads that have something of a nostalgic feel for the iconic and award-winning “I’m a Mac” adds featuring Justin Long and John Hodgman.

Each ad, much like the “I’m a Mac” ads of yore, has a singular focus. So, for example, one ad focuses on Apple’s commitment towards privacy. Each ad is only about 15 seconds long, but they nonetheless convey that life in the Apple universe is more enjoyable and user-friendly.









