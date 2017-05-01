These 36 shows and movies could be the next to leak after ‘Orange is the New Black’

Over the weekend, a hacking collective known as The Dark Overlord (TDO) released ten of the thirteen episodes of Orange is the New Black season 5 on The Pirate Bay. The group reportedly demanded that Netflix pay them to keep the stolen content off of the internet, but when Netflix failed to pay up, TDO made good on its threat. But Orange is the New Black might be just the beginning.

Don't Miss : Even more Galaxy S8 problems are beginning to pop up

Shortly after sharing the first of the ten leaked Orange is the New Black episodes, TDO claimed that Fox, IFC, National Geographic and ABC would be next on the list of networks to have their intellectual property made available on torrent sites. In order to prove they weren’t bluffing, the hackers sent DataBreaches.net a preview of some of the additional material they had acquired.

According to DataBreaches, this is the full list of TV shows and movies that TDO stole:

A Midsummers Nightmare – TV Movie

Above Suspicion – Film

Bill Nye Saves The World – TV Series

Breakthrough – TV Series

Brockmire – TV Series

Bunkd – TV Series

Celebrity Apprentice (The Apprentice) – TV Series

Food Fact or Fiction – TV Series

Handsome – Film

Hopefuls – TV Series

Hum – Short

Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia – TV Series

Jason Alexander Project – TV Series

Liza Koshy Special – YoutubeRed

Lucha Underground – TV Series

Lucky Roll – TV Series

Making History ) – TV Series

Man Seeking Woman – TV Series

Max and Shred – TV Series

Mega Park – TV Series

NCIS Los Angeles – TV Series

New Girl – TV Series

Orange Is The New Black – TV Series

Portlandia – TV Series

Rebel In The Rye – Film

Steve Harveys Funderdome – TV Series

Story of God with Morgan Freeman – TV Series

Superhuman – TV Series

The Arrangement – TV Series

The Catch – TV Series

The Middle – TV Series

The Stanley Dynamic – TV Series

The Thundermans – TV Series

Undeniable with Joe Buck – TV Series

Win It All – Film

X Company – TV Series

XXX Return of Xander Cage – Film

Putting the pieces together, DataBreaches was able to figure out that the source TDO had managed to lift all of its material from was an audio post-production studio called Larson Studios. TDO reportedly demanded a ransom from Larson and signed a contract in which the studio agreed to pay 50 Bitcoin to TDO, but TDO claims that Larson stopped responding to the hacking group in the new year.

After originally scrapping its plans to go through with the plan to release the content, TDO eventually decided to follow through with its plan and release the stolen material online, attempting to extort Netflix in the process. A tweet from Sunday night indicates that another leak is coming soon as well:

It's nearly time to play another round. — thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) May 1, 2017

We’ll be keeping a close eye on The Dark Overlord’s Twitter account to see if and when the hacking group decides to release more shows and movies from its apparent treasure trove of stolen content.