These 36 shows and movies could be the next to leak after ‘Orange is the New Black’

Over the weekend, a hacking collective known as The Dark Overlord (TDO) released ten of the thirteen episodes of Orange is the New Black season 5 on The Pirate Bay. The group reportedly demanded that Netflix pay them to keep the stolen content off of the internet, but when Netflix failed to pay up, TDO made good on its threat. But Orange is the New Black might be just the beginning.
Shortly after sharing the first of the ten leaked Orange is the New Black episodes, TDO claimed that Fox, IFC, National Geographic and ABC would be next on the list of networks to have their intellectual property made available on torrent sites. In order to prove they weren’t bluffing, the hackers sent DataBreaches.net a preview of some of the additional material they had acquired.
According to DataBreaches, this is the full list of TV shows and movies that TDO stole:
- A Midsummers Nightmare – TV Movie
- Above Suspicion – Film
- Bill Nye Saves The World – TV Series
- Breakthrough – TV Series
- Brockmire – TV Series
- Bunkd – TV Series
- Celebrity Apprentice (The Apprentice) – TV Series
- Food Fact or Fiction – TV Series
- Handsome – Film
- Hopefuls – TV Series
- Hum – Short
- Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia – TV Series
- Jason Alexander Project – TV Series
- Liza Koshy Special – YoutubeRed
- Lucha Underground – TV Series
- Lucky Roll – TV Series
- Making History ) – TV Series
- Man Seeking Woman – TV Series
- Max and Shred – TV Series
- Mega Park – TV Series
- NCIS Los Angeles – TV Series
- New Girl – TV Series
- Orange Is The New Black – TV Series
- Portlandia – TV Series
- Rebel In The Rye – Film
- Steve Harveys Funderdome – TV Series
- Story of God with Morgan Freeman – TV Series
- Superhuman – TV Series
- The Arrangement – TV Series
- The Catch – TV Series
- The Middle – TV Series
- The Stanley Dynamic – TV Series
- The Thundermans – TV Series
- Undeniable with Joe Buck – TV Series
- Win It All – Film
- X Company – TV Series
- XXX Return of Xander Cage – Film
Putting the pieces together, DataBreaches was able to figure out that the source TDO had managed to lift all of its material from was an audio post-production studio called Larson Studios. TDO reportedly demanded a ransom from Larson and signed a contract in which the studio agreed to pay 50 Bitcoin to TDO, but TDO claims that Larson stopped responding to the hacking group in the new year.
After originally scrapping its plans to go through with the plan to release the content, TDO eventually decided to follow through with its plan and release the stolen material online, attempting to extort Netflix in the process. A tweet from Sunday night indicates that another leak is coming soon as well:
We’ll be keeping a close eye on The Dark Overlord’s Twitter account to see if and when the hacking group decides to release more shows and movies from its apparent treasure trove of stolen content.