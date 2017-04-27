Report: T-Mobile wants to change the way you buy and pay for smartphones

The war of the mobile carriers has been well-documented, but no carrier has caused quite as much of a stir in recent years as T-Mobile. The “Uncarrier” has continued to add customers at a blistering pace, and according to Android Authority, T-Mobile is preparing to shake up the market once again.

Marketing material shared with Android Authority reportedly indicates that T-Mobile is preparing to introduce its own device and will pair it with a commitment-free plan that includes a lifetime warranty and insurance. If you break the phone, T-Mobile will replace it — no questions asked.

Additionally, in the time since Android Authority’s report ran on Thursday, a source has confirmed to BGR that there are plans for a replacement to the company’s Jump on Demand program, which would involve partnering with a phone manufacturer to make the T-Mobile smartphone.

Android Authority doesn’t know much about the phone itself, but expects it to be a value proposition rather than a $600+ flagship device. All we can do is speculate, but it wouldn’t be a stretch for HTC or Huawei to partner with the carrier to bring a T-Mobile phone to the market.

There’s no current timeline for this next Uncarrier move to be announced, but the information provided to Android Authority suggests that T-Mobile could unveil the new plan and the branded device in Q3. Other than our own source’s confirmation, we have no concrete proof that this will be the next initiative from T-Mobile, but considering how much the carrier would be able to charge for the convenience of a plan that let users replace their phone at any time, we’re cautiously optimistic about this rumor.