Today might be your last chance to get an NES Classic Edition at Best Buy

Earlier this month, Nintendo confirmed that it would send the last shipments of NES Classic Edition consoles to retailers before the end of April, at which point it will no longer produce any more. You can still snag one right now on Amazon if you’re willing to pay a premium, but if you want to get one at the suggested retail price before they’re gone for good, Best Buy is going to give you a chance to do so today.

On Sunday afternoon, Best Buy tweeted that it would have “limited quantities” of the NES Classic available in store. Speaking with a Best Buy spokesperson, The Verge learned that the console will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you want to get one, you need to start heading to the closest Best Buy location ASAP. Best Buy will not offer any NES Classic units on its online store.

TOMORROW

In Best Buy stores.

Limited quantities of #NESClassic will be available. Plus, save on select accessories. https://t.co/tQZN5NwlVu — Best Buy (@BestBuy) April 23, 2017

Considering that Best Buy doesn’t comment on its inventory, it’s impossible to know whether or not this will be the final chance to ever pick up an NES Classic Edition from the big box retailer, but if you’re desperate to get your hands on one (for a reasonable price), you might want to treat it as such.

On the other hand, if you can’t make it to Best Buy today, a recent report from Eurogamer claims that Nintendo is already hard at work on building a SNES Classic Edition to release this holiday season. There’s no telling whether or not those will be any easier to obtain, but we have to imagine Nintendo learned its lesson after the tremendous response to the NES Classic. We hope so, anyway.