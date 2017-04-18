Bloomberg details new iPhone 8 design, says release may be delayed

Apple is widely expected to launch three new iPhones this year, including a top-of-the-line iPhone 8 model expected to introduce various new features., according to what most iPhone rumors claim. A new report from a well-known source of Apple-related leaks brings more details about this year’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s series.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is indeed working on three iPhones, including a flagship handset that will have an OLED display taking up the entire front side of the handset.

Apple will also launch two iPhone 7s models that will represent slight revisions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. They will have the same 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens as their predecessors. All three 2017 iPhones will be powered by Apple’s 10nm A11 chips, which are supposed to be more powerful and more energy energy efficient than the 16nm A10 Fusion CPU in the iPhone 7.

The report notes that Apple has been testing several designs for the iPhone 8, as is the case for every iPhone. Just like most of the recent iPhone 8 reports, Bloomberg also says that supply constraints might force Apple to delay the iPhone 8 by one or two months.

The iPhone 8 should feature a stainless steel chassis covered by curved glass on the back and front — previous reports also said the iPhone 8 will feature an iPhone 4-like glass sandwich design. The sources who talked to Bloomberg, said the iPhone 8’s feature and design plans are still in flux and can change.

One of the latest prototypes includes “symmetrical, slightly curved glass on the front and the back,” covering a flat OLED screen. An earlier prototype apparently had a thinner steel band and “more noticeable” curved glass on the sides. Apple also tested a prototype that had a glass back with more dramatic curves on the top and bottom, similar to the original iPhone design from 2007. Finally, Apple also has a prototype that packs an aluminum back, and has slightly larger dimensions.

Glass suppliers have been struggling to produce heavily curved glass, which is why Apple is more likely to use “more subdued curves” for the handset.

The iPhone 8 should be about as big as the iPhone 7, while packing a screen as big as the iPhone 7 Plus’s display.

The report notes that there won’t be a phone button in the iPhone 8, and its features will be mapped to the screen. Apple wants to integrate the iPhone’s fingerprint sensor into the OLED screen, but the procedure is “technically challenging.” It’s unclear if the feature will make it in the final product.

Significant camera changes are also in the works. The rear camera will have two lenses complete with a camera bump, just like the iPhone 7 Plus, but they will be positioned vertically. On the front, Apple will use a dual camera setup, which may be placed under the screen. Apple is using Sony cameras for the new iPhone, and it’s looking into adding augmented reality and depth-of-field features to the camera systems.