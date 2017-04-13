Galaxy S8 sales are already explosive

Android fans are about to be divided into two groups: those who buy a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, and those who wish they had a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+. Consumers haven’t even yet had the chance to experience Samsung’s 2017 flagship phones for themselves, but they already know these phones are something special. Samsung’s nearly edgeless “Infinity Display” combines with curved sides on the front and back of the phone to create a look and feel that are as close to perfect as any company has come so far, considering current technological limitations.

Samsung already said Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pre-orders have outpaced last year’s Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, and now the company has offered actual pre-order figures that are impressive, to say the least.

Samsung announced earlier this week that global Galaxy S8 and S8+ pre-orders are outpacing the previous-generation models. The company noted “strong double-digit growth,” but failed to offer any firm pre-order figures. While Samsung is still being tight-lipped with global pre-sales figures, it has now shared pre-order numbers for the local market in South Korea — likely in part to make a statement to local rival LG, which already began selling its new flagship phone, the LG G6.

Samsung’s mobile business boss Dong-jin Koh told on Thursday reporters in South Korea that combined pre-orders of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have now reached 728,000 units in South Korea alone. That figure was at 620,000 just two days ago, which means that Samsung has averaged more than 50,000 new pre-orders per day since then. Also of note, that initial 620,000 figure included 150,000 high-end 128GB Galaxy S8+ models, which cost more than $1,000 each.

“China is the market we can never give up. Although we have had a hard time over the past two years in the market, we believe Chinese consumers will react to and recognize good products,” Koh told reporters in South Korea, according to local news site The Korea Herald.

Pre-order figures in other markets including the United States have not been revealed, but reports suggest Samsung is seeing strong demand around the world. Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are set to be released next Friday on April 27th — unless you bought yours from one carrier in particular, in which case your new phone might arrive early.