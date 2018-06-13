How to get a free pack of golden ‘Hearthstone’ cards right now

I’m not one to say no to free stuff, especially when all I have to do is log in. Today just so happens to be Free Pack Day in Hearthstone, which means that everyone who logs in on June 13th will be gifted a free Golden Classic Pack which is full of exclusively golden cards. Even if you don’t get anything significant, like a legendary or epic, you can disenchant the cards for a nice pile of Dust to spend on cards that you actually want.

The free golden pack is only available today though, so if you miss it, it’s gone for good. Even if you aren’t going to play a match today, at least log in and get your free cards (which I have personally already disenchanted).

In addition to the pack, the Hearthstone team also introduced a new animation to celebrate the event, featuring Ava and the rest of the tavern patrons that we met in the first animated short released last August:

Once you’ve collected your pack, you can start participating in the Taverns of Time event, which brings all-new quests to the game that award gold and Arcane Dust. You’ll also get a free Arena ticket when you log in, so you can go check out the new Arena-only cards. The Taverns of Time event will end on July 3rd.