Comcast makes offer to buy 21st Century Fox, less than 24 hours after AT&T-Time Warner deal is approved

At not-quite-5PM yesterday, a judge rejected the Department of Justice’s bid to prevent AT&T and Time Warner from merging, in effect giving the final stamp of approval to a deal that will see AT&T gain an enormous and valuable content library. Comcast was widely expected to make a bid on 21st Century Fox if the deal was approved, and this afternoon, it did.

The deal offers $35 per share for 21st Century Fox in cash, a bid that the company says is a “19 percent” premium over a bid that Disney has already made for a slice of Rupert Murdoch’s empire.

Comcast had already taken the highly unusual step of telling the world that a deal was coming, so it’s not exactly a surprise. The deal values the company at around $65 billion.

The slice of Fox up for sale doesn’t include most of the assets that American residents associate with the Fox brand, including the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, and Fox Broadcasting Company. The majority of the businesses that are subject to acquisition are located outside the US, and include powerhouse UK broadcaster Sky and Star India. The fact that the bulk of the assets are overseas should help the deal move through regulators, as domestic cable news Fox will remain unchanged.

The biggest hurdle likely to remain in Comcast’s way will be Disney. Comcast’s offer should be sufficiently above Disney’s to persuade 21 Century Fox’s owners that it’s a better option, but Disney does have a chance to retaliate. Whether Disney walks away or gets lured into a bidding war remains to be seen, but for now, it’s clear that it’s open season on telecoms and media deals.

Here’s the letter than Comcast sent to the Murdoch family to make the offer formal: