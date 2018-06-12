JetSmarter announces that it will open up booking options to non-members for the first time

JetSmarter has only been around for a few years, but the company — which bills itself as an Uber for private jets — has enjoyed incredible growth over a relatively short period of time. Though the service has gotten more expensive in recent years, the overarching aim of the company has remained unchanged: provide members with a seamless and convenient flying experience that makes traditional airport travel appear antiquated by comparison.

Today, JetSmarter can whisk members to nearly all corners of the globe at astounding prices, all while helping them avoid frustrating airport lines and intrusive TSA agents in the process. The only caveat is that a JetSmarter membership is rather pricey, with an annual membership now costing a few thousand dollars on top of a hefty initiation fee. In effect, JetSmarter has long been a service available to luxury consumers exclusively. That, however, is poised to change.

Earlier today, JetSmarter announced a new pay-as-you-go option which will allow interested fliers to access and book JetSmarter flights without having to throw down a significant amount of cash for an annual membership. Instead, non-members will be able to easily book seats on existing flights, create private flights, or even create a shared flight if they so choose.

“With more users to initiate custom flights,” CEO Sergey Petrossov explained, “the JetSmarter community will continue to grow; ultimately driving the creation of new routes and flight frequency. With JetSmarter’s flight inventory determined by the flying community, both members and non-members alike will benefit from the increase in flight creation.”

In effect, a larger user base should equate to more flights and cheaper seats. Put simply, JetSmarter is angling to become the most affordable way for fliers to travel in luxury.

The company’s full press release can be viewed below: