JetSmarter announces that it will open up booking options to non-members for the first time

JetSmarter has only been around for a few years, but the company — which bills itself as an Uber for private jets — has enjoyed incredible growth over a relatively short period of time. Though the service has gotten more expensive in recent years, the overarching aim of the company has remained unchanged: provide members with a seamless and convenient flying experience that makes traditional airport travel appear antiquated by comparison.
Today, JetSmarter can whisk members to nearly all corners of the globe at astounding prices, all while helping them avoid frustrating airport lines and intrusive TSA agents in the process. The only caveat is that a JetSmarter membership is rather pricey, with an annual membership now costing a few thousand dollars on top of a hefty initiation fee. In effect, JetSmarter has long been a service available to luxury consumers exclusively. That, however, is poised to change.
Earlier today, JetSmarter announced a new pay-as-you-go option which will allow interested fliers to access and book JetSmarter flights without having to throw down a significant amount of cash for an annual membership. Instead, non-members will be able to easily book seats on existing flights, create private flights, or even create a shared flight if they so choose.
“With more users to initiate custom flights,” CEO Sergey Petrossov explained, “the JetSmarter community will continue to grow; ultimately driving the creation of new routes and flight frequency. With JetSmarter’s flight inventory determined by the flying community, both members and non-members alike will benefit from the increase in flight creation.”
In effect, a larger user base should equate to more flights and cheaper seats. Put simply, JetSmarter is angling to become the most affordable way for fliers to travel in luxury.
The company’s full press release can be viewed below:
JetSmarter, the world’s largest private aviation community, announces that they are extending their flight services to the public with a pay-as-you-go option.
This flexible, no-strings-attached model will give all app users access to JetSmarter flight services, without the commitment and annual fee of membership.
A market leader in the flight-sharing economy, JetSmarter democratized private aviation by making private jet travel affordable and accessible to its member community. Now, JetSmarter is opening their flight services to the masses; giving even more people the opportunity to experience aviation as it was meant to be.
As flight availability is directly tied to the number of people crowdsourcing flights, pay-as-you-go access will grow flight options exponentially by enabling anyone using the JetSmarter app with the ability to initiate an entire flight, pay only for the seats they need and share the rest of the aircraft with the community – saving thousands compared to traditional private travel.
Founder and CEO, Sergey Petrossov, explains what this means for existing members; “With more users to initiate custom flights, the JetSmarter community will continue to grow; ultimately driving the creation of new routes and flight frequency. With JetSmarter’s flight inventory determined by the flying community, both members and non-members alike will benefit from the increase in flight creation.”
With this access, users can book individual seats at market non-member rates, as well as enjoy the ability to create shared and private flights, backed by JetSmarter’s low-price guarantee. Flight creation – previously only available to members – gives fliers the freedom to select the aircraft, departure time and the number of seats needed; and save thousands by sharing extra seats with fellow fliers.
Crowdsourcing flights is easy with the app’s newest “share” button feature; which lets users share their created flight with anyone – members and non-members alike – via text, email, social media and more. Additionally, flight credits are rewarded to users who refer other non-members to book seats.
For more frequent fliers, the JetSmarter membership – which starts at $4,950/year – proves to be a valuable option, as members receive significant seat discounts, priority flight availability and access to luxury lifestyle benefits, 24/7 concierge, exclusive events and other perks.
Bookings can be made by downloading the app, available for iOS and Android. For more information on JetSmarter, visit http://www.jetsmarter.com.