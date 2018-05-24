Yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a great one, and a few of the best apps on that list are still free right now. Those sales will likely end soon though, so we’ve got eight fresh apps for you to check out on Thursday’s list. Get ’em while they’re still free!

Purely Vegan

Normally $1.99.

Simple vegan recipes with strictly vegan ingredients. That’s Purely Vegan. Whether you’re dipping your toes into vegan eating or have been living the lifestyle for years and just need some new ideas, Purely Vegan has you covered. Purely Vegan includes 66 vegan recipes across four main categories: Breakfast, Sides, Soup, Salad, and Bread, and Main Dishes. The recipes vary in flavor, style, and difficulty, but all can be made by any level of home chef and only require the most basic of vegan ingredients. They’re designed to be quick, easy, and unpretentious. Some of the staple proteins may not be familiar to non-vegans, so we’ve included short breakdowns on the nutrients they provide, where they can best be used, and how to find them outside of your local grocery store. We’re constantly working on new recipes as well, so stay tuned! Features: – 65 strictly vegan recipes.

– Full recipe sharing via Messages, AirDrop, or email.

– App launcher support.

Teletext Stickies

Normally $3.99.

These 40 animated stickers are a lovely tribute to the dying medium teletext. Teletext influenced an entire generation—it was a revolutionary technology that displayed interactive texts and graphics on your home television, long before the internet was available. Beside black and white, Teletext can display six colors (3-bit RGB). The low resolution led to the characteristic pixel style. If reception was poor, it often came to »glitches« (display errors). Every TV-station could transmit 899 Videotext-pages but not every page could be broadcasted at the same time. Also, memory in TVs was expensive. That’s why you often had to wait for the required page to display.

Green VPN

Normally $1.99.

vpn master-faster, more smooth, and easier to use. It is the best proxy vpn client for wifi hotspot security, access sites, and privacy protection.

It is a free and unlimited vpn. It brings a high vpn speed and encrypted vpn connection to your iPhone.

access your favorite sites and apps with vpn master any time! It can also access video. The best privacy guard. It protects your network traffic under wifi hotspot Browse anonymously and securely without being tracked.

Enjoy private browsing.

Find–the–Line

Normally $4.99.

Transform simple lines into works of art with the swipe of a finger in this unique and beautiful puzzle game. Moving each line is easy as you look for clues in each line’s movement and piece them together to craft everything from household objects to iconic monuments. • Create masterpieces in this unique and novel puzzle game

• Simple controls: swipe using your finger to move the lines into place

• Hundreds of puzzles to be solved – line up imagery of animals, foods, sports, toys, architecture and more

• 15 unique themes each with their own skins that alter how Find The Line looks as you play

• Challenge yourself to find the hidden stars and keys in each level and unlock more content —– Awards and Nominations —–

• Innovation Award Finalist at BIG Festival 2015

• Yodo Game Award Winner 2015

• Indie Prize Showcase Nominee 2015, Amsterdam

• International Mobile Gaming Awards Best Upcoming Game Nominee 2014 —– Articles & Commentaries —– “it’s one of the most unique puzzle games that I’ve tried lately, and you can’t find anything else like it on the market right now. If you love art and puzzles, then Find the Line is a must-have.” – AppAdvice “There’s a lot to like about Find the Line; the art is beautiful, and the concept is clever and unique. It’s a new take on the classic image-assembly puzzle, and very well designed.” – iPhone Life “Find The Line, an effortlessly simply but fascinating game, was one such title that we found ourselves absorbed in.” – Modojo “Calm and peaceful atmosphere” – TouchArcade “With a great visual look and clever puzzle mechanics, Find the Line is a pretty great puzzler” – 148 Apps

AR Shoot – Find Target

Normally $0.99.

Use the iPhone augmented reality (AR) and camera functions to find a target in your surrounding environment, and then shoot the target with an animation fire and win points. Find as many targets as possible and win the highest score. Main Features

◉ Use augmented reality and camera function to find live targets;

◉ Live help to find and lock the target;

◉ Beautiful animation and sounds;

◉ Share with friends through social media.

KissAnime -Social Anime Movies

Normally $2.99.

Looking for a nice app to *Watch* and *Follow* your favorite anime, cartoon. KissAnime is a simple but effective anime, cartoon social app that provides a great viewing experience together with a lot of useful features. With KissAnime, finding good anime is easier than ever before. Here are some features you will love to know.

√ Get links that related to your favorites shows.

√ Organize your list better

√ Check for new episodes automatically.

Funnel

Normally $4.99.

“It’s like having a single radio station with a huge variety of content to keep you constantly in the know.” – Time Featured by Apple, Time, Product Hunt, Beautiful Pixels, AppAdvice and more. Hourly news podcasts from outlets like BBC, NPR, WSJ, CBC, VOA, Fox 5 and more. Funnel gives you a clear account of what’s going on in the world from a multitude of sources. Just pick your favorite and listen from anywhere. Control the sources in your feed and set up AutoPlay, Autostart and Reminders for a custom experience

Dual Web Browser

Normally $9.99.

Do you want to use the browser to browse all kinds of information at the same time? Including: network, video, stock, virtual currency, news, translation … and so on. Now this app is sure to meet your needs! Dual browser in one display!

Browsing web becomes easier and more efficient! Features:

1. Simultaneously display Dual Web browser.

2. Previous / Next page button.

3. Share Screen button.

4. Dual Window Extend Mode.

5. Previous / Next URL button.

6. URL Save button.

7. Lightweight UI design to reduce memory usage can increase performance.

8. This browser has an independent ability to display video on one of dual web browser.

