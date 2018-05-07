Big sales get you an Apple Watch Series 3 starting at $279 or a Series 1 for $149

The Apple Watch isn’t just the most popular smartwatch in the world… it’s the most popular watch in the world, period. No watch model on the planet outsells the Apple Watch, and no watch brand on the planet pulls in more revenue than Apple’s watch business. It’s pretty incredible when you consider the Apple Watch didn’t even exist four years ago. It’s a fantastic product that people really love, and it continues to get more and more popular with each new version Apple releases.

Apple’s true first-generation Apple Watch model is no longer available, but Apple still sells an updated version called the Apple Watch Series 1. Then there’s the current-generation model called the Apple Watch Series 3, which offers better specs and battery life, obviously at a higher price. Both Apple Watch versions are fantastic options for any iPhone user — especially right now, since there are big sales going on at Best and Walmart that will save you a bunch of money.

Both Best Buy and Walmart are hosting Apple Watch sales right now. Best Buy has 12 different Apple Watch Series 3 models on sale — six 42mm watches and six 38mm watches — with free shipping and prices starting at just $279. If you want to spend even less money on a new Apple Watch, Walmart is offering the Apple Watch Series 1 starting at $149 for the 38mm model and $179 for the 42mm model.

Best Buy

Walmart