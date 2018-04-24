It’s another one of those months for Netflix where a cluster of solid content is taken out of circulation. Netflix goes through stretches where nothing of consequence is lost, but the past few months have seen the disappearance of some surprisingly worthwhile content. You won’t miss most of these shows and movies, but there are at least a few you’re going to want to put on your queue before they leave the streaming service next month.

May’s most disappointing losses include Ocean’s Eleven, The Hurt Locker, Talladega Nights and The Jungle Book. There are also a ton of kid-friendly shows and movies leaving in May. Sorry to all you parents out there.

You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of April below:

Leaving May 1st

Bridget Jones’s Diary



Casper



Chappie



Charlotte’s Web



Field of Dreams



GoodFellas



Ocean’s Eleven



Sahara



Silent Hill



The Exorcism of Emily Rose



The Hurt Locker



To Rome With Love



To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Leaving May 2nd

12 Dates of Christmas



Beauty & the Briefcase



Cadet Kelly



Camp Rock



Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam



Cow Belles



Cyberbully



Disney’s The Cheetah Girls



Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2



Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies



Geek Charming



Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas



Hello Sister, Goodbye Life



High School Musical



High School Musical 2



Jump In!



Lemonade Mouth



Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 – 2



My Fake Fiancé



Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension



Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 – 4



Princess Protection Program



Princess: A Modern Fairytale



Read It and Weep



Revenge of the Bridesmaids



Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure



Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 – 2



StarStruck



Teen Spirit



The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 – 5



Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior



Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Leaving May 7th

The Host

Leaving May 12th

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Leaving May 30th

Disney’s The Jungle Book

