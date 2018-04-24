It’s another one of those months for Netflix where a cluster of solid content is taken out of circulation. Netflix goes through stretches where nothing of consequence is lost, but the past few months have seen the disappearance of some surprisingly worthwhile content. You won’t miss most of these shows and movies, but there are at least a few you’re going to want to put on your queue before they leave the streaming service next month.
May’s most disappointing losses include Ocean’s Eleven, The Hurt Locker, Talladega Nights and The Jungle Book. There are also a ton of kid-friendly shows and movies leaving in May. Sorry to all you parents out there.
You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of April below:
Leaving May 1st
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte’s Web
- Field of Dreams
- GoodFellas
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Sahara
- Silent Hill
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Hurt Locker
- To Rome With Love
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Leaving May 2nd
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Beauty & the Briefcase
- Cadet Kelly
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Cow Belles
- Cyberbully
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
- Frenemies
- Geek Charming
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
- Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- Jump In!
- Lemonade Mouth
- Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 – 2
- My Fake Fiancé
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 – 4
- Princess Protection Program
- Princess: A Modern Fairytale
- Read It and Weep
- Revenge of the Bridesmaids
- Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
- Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 – 2
- StarStruck
- Teen Spirit
- The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 – 5
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Leaving May 7th
- The Host
Leaving May 12th
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Leaving May 30th
- Disney’s The Jungle Book
Be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in May.