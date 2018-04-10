We’ve got Apple fans covered today with yet another roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time. There are seven different apps included on today’s list, and they’re all free downloads right now. These sales could end anytime though, so hurry up if you don’t want to miss them.

Orderly – Simple to-do lists

— Featured by Apple 2017 ‘New Apps we Love’, and now over a million satisfied users of our Apps — “Orderly is designed based on how the human-mind visualizes to-do lists !” It is a nice and incredibly easy to use to-do list app, that features a breath-taking interface, seamless cloud sync, and comes with “Location Based Reminders”, so that the users never miss a to-do task at a particular location. It is now updated with great features like unlimited categories or folders, and powerful search. Orderly displays the to-dos using the APPLE’s bookshelf metaphor, so that you get a glimpse of your to-do lists without having to open them individually. THE BEST part of the App is: * Orderly automatically prioritizes your to-do list items by moving around those sticky notes between various priorities * Key Features 1. Visual interface and layout, provides absolute ease for managing errands and chores.

2. Location based reminders, alerts you of a to-do at a particular location.

3. Auto prioritizing of to-dos.

4. Recurring to-dos.

5. Cloud sync across devices

6. Unlimited categories for to-dos.

7. Powerful search within a category or across all folders. * * * Highlights * * * * Create multiple folders and categorize the todo lists in it.

* LOCATION based Alerts, reminds you of the to-do or task at the place you are in !

* Sync across multiple devices with DropBox sync

* Complete to-dos with simple gestures.

* Undo a completed item

* Automatically prioritizes your todo based on the time and day.

* Search through Archives of completed to-do lists.

* Store in archive for any number of days.

* Optional manual prioritization * * GESTURES * * # Pinch to zoom out.

# Swipe right to mark to-do tasks as completed

# Swipe right again to undo a completed task

# Swipe left to delete to-do task

# Long press to delete or drag and drop to move a to-do list to a different priority

# Drag and Drop on the “New” icon to create a copy.

# Drag and drop on the “Flip” icon to move it to another folder.

Mighty Block

The Kingdom of Blockytop has been overrun by Blavos and his minions. Puzzle your way through the kingdom, defeating each henchman and restoring peace to the land. Launch matched blocks at the enemies to defeat them. Set up chain combos for greater damage and points. Don’t let pieces stack to the top, or it’s game over. Move and think fast to rack up high scores!

Videdit

With Videdit, you can edit your videos in various ways and make them more awesome and different. === SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE ===

Select a way of editing, choose the video from Photo, handle it and save or share it. === RICH FEATURES ===

+ Trim unwanted parts of the video

+ Crop the video into any size

+ Mosaic a part of the video

+ Add a filter effect to the video

+ Take a picture from the video

+ Dub for the video

+ Add special sound effects to the video

+ Adjust the playback speed of the video

+ Let the video playback in reverse order

+ Zoom in or out the video

+ Rotate or flip the video

+ Splice two videos into one === QUICK RESPONSE ===

+ Real-time preview

+ Quickly generated === SAVE AND SHARE ===

+ May save videos to your camera roll

+ Easily share videos with friends

Alloy – launcher and automator

Alloy is all about automating your day-to-day activities. Whether you just need to launch an app or automate many repetitive and complex tasks – Alloy makes it simple and handy. So if you need to post today’s photos with added watermark to Facebook, send canned SMS to someone, save and track your parking place and time, etc. – just create corresponding actions and use them again and again. Alloy combines the best of two worlds:

● Advanced launcher with dynamic favorites based on your habits, location and usage statistics.

● Sophisticated workflow engine, which allows to build actions utilizing REST Web Services, system and Cloud services, installed apps etc. Sample actions would be:

● post today’s photos with added watermark to Facebook

● calculate tip

● send group SMS and email

● send canned SMS to someone

● save parking place and setup a reminder to leave

● find pizza on Yelp

● upload new photos to Dropbox and send links of them by email

● convert EUR to USD using Convertible

● navigate to certain location using Google Map

● etc. You can either use ready-to-use actions from built-in Action Directory or you can build your own actions using simple yet powerful action editor. You can specify install and launch tasks, use variables and macro, use app icons and contact photos, specify which data is acceptable for action etc Alloy eliminates the need to browse through several pages full of apps to find an app or action to launch – dynamic Favorites would provide you just right set of needed apps and actions based on your habits, location and usage statistics. To show Favorites tap the Star button and tap desired action. Or long press the Star button and swipe to desired action. You can pin some actions to Favorites and fine-tune how Favorites are calculated. You can even use Alloy Favorites right from any other apps by employing Alloy Widget. Just pull-down the Notification Center, navigate to Alloy Widget and tap to a desired action to launch it. Any Alloy action can be launched from other apps by opening corresponding links e.g alloy://smsKate. To get a link to an action: turn ON the Edit mode, tap the Share button on the action and choose the “Copy Link”. Two-way communication with other apps is also supported via x-callback-url. Take some time to teach Alloy about your needs and let Alloy greatly improve your life by automating your day-to-day activities.

FakeTime – Unofficial Prank for FaceTime

Fool your friends and prank your family into thinking you’re FaceTiming with a celebrity, athlete, or long lost friend. Take a selfie, then upload a photo of anyone else you can think of, and like magic the screenshot will be created. Once you’ve created your fake screenshot, share your creation on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, or Instagram and watch your friends react!

ScanBee – Scanner & copier

Over 100000 people de-clutter their desk with Scanbee. Stop stacking and start scanning!

===================================================== ScanBee turns your iPhone into a portable scanner. It allows you to scan any document into a high quality pdf file. + Email Sharing +

Send the pdf file via email. + Open In +

Open the pdf file in any app that can open pdf documents on your iPhone. + High Quality +

Apply image enhancing filters to your scan. + Batch Scanning +

Quickly scan many documents to a single pdf file. Easily reorder and add new pages. + Edge Detection +

Automatically detect the edges of your document.

Gymster+ IIFYM Diet & Workout

Weight lifting & IIFYM recipes made simple! Are you bored of the same old workouts & tasteless “clean” recipes and repetitive workouts? Never be bored again and download Gymster! User dashboard • Workout analytics • Weight tracker for monitoring your progress – average weight feature to avoid data from fluctuations. Workouts • Randomise or manually pick exercises based on equipment at your gym • Workout analysis that shows total reps, sets, volume and workouts • 200+ IIFYM recipes with a sort by macros (calories,fat,protein & carbs) feature! • Why waste time scrolling through exercises you can’t perform? Unlike other apps Gymster only returns exercises you can perform based on your gym’s equipment! Recipes Looking for a wide range of IIFYM recipes? Looking for specific macro meals? High in fat? Low in carbs? Ketogenic, vegan or vegetarian, Gymster has you covered. • 200+ IIFYM recipes (if it fits your macros) • Breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and desserts. You’ll never need another diet or recipe app again. • Order recipes by macros, sugar, fiber and time to suit your lifestyle • Macro bar breakdowns for each recipe making it easy to track macros. • Recipe creator profiles detailing creator information • Full nutritional information including calories, fats, carbs, protein, fiber and sugar • Ingredients and detailed methods for an easy cooking experience Workout • 2 workout modes (randomised and manual). Keep your workouts fun with randomise mode (like wod but better!) • Only returns exercises based on equipment you have available at your gym so you never have to worry about which exercises you can or can’t perform. • Save multiple gym presets in case you use more than 1 • 500+ exercises • 70+ pieces of equipment to choose from including kettlebells, steel mace, bulgarian bags and weight machines. (more added at user request) • Instructional GIFS for exercises • Videos for specific exercises • Never seen before 3D interactive tutorials for specific exercises. Spin and rotate around the animation of the exercise! • Log your workouts and keep track of progress. • Swap out feature for exercises you don’t wish to perform for randomise mode. • Quick and easy fitness workout routines no matter what equipment you have or which gym you are at Additional features • News section for updates on the app and other news from around the fitness world Reviews: • I’m a nutrition coach and I tell all of my clients to get this app if they need food ideas. It is a fantastic resource to expand your pallet and to make fat loss taste good. Combine the workouts and recipe sections and you’ve essentially got yourself a coach. Great app. In my opinion it is under priced for the value that you get! • This app is absolutely perfect for anyone!! From either a total beginner just wanting to get started right through to someone looking to get in serious shape. I upgraded from Gymster lite as soon as it was released. As a bikini competitor Gymster recipes give me all I need for a productive off season and a lot of variety and colour to my meals. The macros are all broken down which saves me a huge amount of time. I also use this app to track my workouts and have them pre loaded in. The random selection tool is also great for those days when you just aren’t feeling it!! Can’t recommend enough • I’m finishing my year of personal training at my gym and this is the best app for someone like me to learn and keep track of my workouts. Thanks to Bert Kreischer for the heads up on his podcast. • I’ve used a few gym apps in the past, but this is undoubtedly the best! The reason for that is the ‘random’ selection for workouts-input body part(s) and the amount of exercises, and away you go! Gives me a fresh workout every time!

