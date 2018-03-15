First wave of ‘Fortnite Battle Royale’ iOS beta invites are rolling out now

Earlier this week, Epic Games opened signups for the Fortnite Battle Royale iOS beta event. The website crashed for a short period of time as gamers bombarded Epic’s website, but everything appears to have gone relatively smoothly as the first invites for the event began rolling out on Thursday afternoon. If you were one of the countless iOS device owners to sign up, check your email, because anyone who received an invite can start playing right away.

“Today we’re emailing the first round of invites for the Fortnite Invite Event on iOS,” says Epic. “This is the initial round of invites. We will be sending more in the coming days and weeks, so if you don’t get one right away, don’t worry.”

Fortnite Battle Royale on iOS (and eventually on Android as well) will be identical to the game that millions of people have been playing on PC and consoles since last year. The same map, the same weapons, the same chaos as 100 players fight to survive — everything that made the game so popular will be part of the mobile experience too.

If you didn’t sign up earlier this week, you can still do so on Epic’s website. As Epic said above, more invites will roll out in the coming days and weeks, so you’ll have plenty of other chances to join in the fun. Epic also notes that the game is still in an early state, so don’t be surprised if you run into bugs and issues while playing.

As if Fortnite wasn’t big enough already, the game made headlines in the middle of the night Wednesday night when Drake logged on to play with popular streamer Ninja, who was broadcasting on Twitch at the time. They were joined by Travis Scott and Pittsburgh Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster later, breaking records in the process.

If you’re desperate for some battle royale action on your phone and don’t want to wait for an email from Epic Games, you can always sign up for the FortCraft beta. It’s a shameless ripoff, but having played a few rounds, I can confirm that it’s highly polished and a great time killer while you wait for your Fortnite invite.