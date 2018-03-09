Broadcom promises Congress that its Qualcomm takeover doesn’t threaten national security

Broadcom, the Singapore-based semiconductor firm that is currently in the process of trying to acquire Qualcomm, has come under fire this week from the US government, which doesn’t seem inclined to let the deal happen. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States announced early this week that it is investigating the deal, a move backed by Congressional lawmakers.

To try and appease the government, Broadcom sent a letter to Congress Friday morning that reaffirmed its promise to make the US a leader in the global 5G industry. To address the CFIUS’s national security concerns, Broadcom also promised not to sell off any “critical national security assets” to foreign firms.

“I recently made this public pledge: Broadcom is committed to making the United States the global leader in 5G,” Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said in the letter. “Any notion that a combined Broadcom-Qualcomm would slash funding or cede leadership in 5G is completely unfounded. We have a proven track record of investing in and growing core franchises in the companies we acquire. In the case of Qualcomm, this will be 5G cellular.”

The company also promises to “work closely with the United States government as we drive to achieve and sustain this global leadership in 5G and beyond,” and Tan re-upped a promise made earlier this week to create a $1.5 billion R&D fund to drive investment in the United States.

To address the CFIUS’s concerns that a Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm would pose a national security risk, Tan also promised that the company wouldn’t sell off any of its critical assets. “In addition, Broadcom will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies,” Tan wrote. “Of course, any dispositions of assets to foreign buyers would be themselves subject to CFIUS review.”

In its initial statement, the CFIUS said that it thinks a takeover could threaten US national security:

During the time between Qualcomm’s unilateral filing and Treasury’s agency filing, Cfius has been communicating with both parties to obtain additional information to inform its decision on the appropriate path forward in regards to this matter. It was during this time, and as a result of these communications and additional information, that Cfius has come to believe that Broadcom’s successful hostile takeover attempt of Qualcomm, including the related stock purchase, proxy contest for the election of six directors to Qualcomm’s Board as proposed and selected by Broadcom, Proposed Agreement and Plan of Merger, and any potential merger between Broadcom and Qualcomm, could pose a risk to the national security of the United States.

The letter goes on to say:

Cfius has identified potential national security concerns that warrant a full investigation of the proposed transaction. Articulation of the potential national security concerns, in significant part, is classified.

The CFIUS letter caused Qualcomm to delay its shareholder meeting by 30 days. Since Qualcomm’s board has rejected Broadcom’s bids for the company thus far, Broadcom’s hopes are riding on a direct appeal to Qualcomm shareholders, who would have to vote in favor of Broadcom’s offer to acquire the company.

U.S. Republican lawmakers on Monday welcomed the CFIUS investigation and the delay of the vote. “Qualcomm’s work is too important to our national security to let it fall into the hands of a foreign company — and in a hostile takeover no less,” Senator Tom Cotton, a leading Republican lawmaker on foreign policy, said.

Broadcom’s full letter to Congress is below.