Yellow iPhone 14 models now available to purchase

After the announcement last week, Apple is now making the yellow iPhone 14 models available. As it has been doing in the past years, the Cupertino firm launches new iPhone colors during its mid-cycle to improve sales.

This time, the company focuses on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models due to poor sales and the previous focus on the Pro versions.

Available in 6.1- and 6.7-inch models, the iPhone 14 has a similar design to the iPhone 13 series. While on the outside, they both look identical, Apple has improved its internal architecture to offer a better repairability of the back glass and improve performance with the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple has added a new Crash Detection feature, which allows your iPhone to detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. These capabilities build on existing components, like the barometer, which can now detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone, which can recognize loud noises typified by severe car crashes.

Another improvement for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models available with the yellow option regards their cameras. The Cinematic Mode now offers 4K up to 30fps recordings, and a new Action Mode gives hyperstabilization when recording while running, cycling, etc.

More specifically, the iPhone 14 Plus offers the best battery life on an iPhone, so if you’re looking for a bigger display and an all-day battery, this is the phone to choose.

Last but not least, the new models offer Satellite connectivity, which means you can text or call someone in an area without cellular coverage. The Emergency SOS via satellite is free during the first two years users start using it. It’s already available in the US, Canada, and a few European countries.

iPhone 14 costs $799, and iPhone 14 Plus $899. You can buy them from Apple’s Online Store, physical retail, authorized sellers, and carriers.