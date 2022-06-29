Xbox Games with Gold: Free games for July 2022 revealed

Every month, Microsoft announces the new selection of Xbox games that it will give away to Xbox Live Gold members. These are frequently titles that are several years old, and there’s a decent chance you haven’t even heard of them all. But they are free if you subscribe to Xbox Live Gold. On Tuesday, Microsoft revealed the free Xbox games for July.

Personally, the only game on this list that I’m very familiar with is Torchlight. It’s a hack-and-slash action RPG similar to Diablo, and despite coming out in 2009, it’s still pretty fun. But as Polygon points out, this game was already on Games with Gold in 2019. So apparently we’re recycling old freebies now, but at least this is a game you might want.

Xbox Games with Gold for July 2022

Beasts of Maravilla Island ($9.99 ERP): Available July 1 to 31 Beasts of Maravilla Island is a 3D adventure game where you take on the role of a young wildlife photographer who traverses Maravilla Island’s magical ecosystems to discover extraordinary creatures, learn their behaviors, and, most importantly, photograph their majesty!

($9.99 ERP): Available July 1 to 31 Relicta ($19.99 ERP): Available July 16 to August 15 Relicta is a first-person physics-based puzzle game where you need to creatively combine magnetism and gravity to unravel the secrets of Chandra Base. Alone in the depths of the Moon, your scientific mind is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive…

($19.99 ERP): Available July 16 to August 15 Thrillville: Off the Rails ($9.99 ERP): Available July 1 to 15 Thrillville: Off the Rails offers all the visceral fun of enjoying the theme park that you create! Featuring some of the most outlandish roller-coaster concepts ever imagined, new ways to talk to the park guests, and a staggering 40+ mini-game variants, this fall release amps up the family-friendly mix of gameplay that made the original Thrillville such a hit. With 5 all-new parks and 100 new missions, there’s no end to what you can create in Thrillville: Off the Rails.

($9.99 ERP): Available July 1 to 15 Torchlight ($14.99 ERP): Available July 16 to 31 Torchlight is an action-roleplaying game developed by the creators of popular games Diablo and FATE. Players will choose from among three character classes, and venture from the safety of the town of Torchlight into randomly generated dungeon levels, with a huge variety of creepy monsters, endless variations of loot to find, and quests to complete. Randomized levels and an ‘endless dungeon’ unlocked after completing the main game ensure a long-lived gameplay experience.

($14.99 ERP): Available July 16 to 31

You’ll save $54 if you grab all four games, and can add up to 3200 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles is backward compatible with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, so even if you do not have an Xbox 360, you can still download the titles listed above. As always, some of last month’s Games with Gold are still available for free, so be sure to download them before Microsoft starts charging for them.