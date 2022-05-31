Xbox Games with Gold: Free games for June 2022 revealed

Every month, Microsoft announces a new collection of Xbox games that it will give away to Xbox Live Gold members. These are frequently titles that are several years old, and there’s a decent chance you haven’t even heard of them all. But they are free if you subscribe to Xbox Live Gold. We will continue to update this post every month as Microsoft reveals each of the latest Xbox Games with Gold for active subscribers.

In June, Xbox Live Gold members will get Aven Colony and Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition, as well as Super Meat Boy and Raskulls via backward compatibility.

Xbox Games with Gold | June 2022

Aven Colony ($29.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 30 Discover Aven Prime – an alien planet of deserts, tundras, and jungles light years from earth. Aven Colony puts you in charge of humanity’s first extrasolar settlement, where you build and expand your small colonies into massive, sprawling cities while dealing with the challenges faced when settling on a new world.

($29.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 30 Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition ($29.99 ERP): Available June 16 to July 15 Your job as the architect and developer is to build world-famous skyscrapers that will be the envy of the entire city, masterpieces of art and engineering. But a skyscraper is more than just steel and glass, it’s an intricate ecosystem, full of people that live and work in the building. They become a complex machine that needs your steady hand to keep it running smoothly and efficiently.

($29.99 ERP): Available June 16 to July 15 Super Meat Boy ($14.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 15 Super Meat Boy brings the old school difficulty of classic retro titles we all know and love and stream lines them down to the essential no bull straight forward twitch reflex platforming.

($14.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 15 Raskulls ($9.99 ERP): Available June 16 to 30 Raskulls is a bone-shakingly crazy action platformer for Xbox Live Arcade! Embark on an action-packed adventure in the Raskulls Mega Quest, starring the lovable yet completely self-centred King, tough-but-fair Bonesaw and the unlikely hero Dragon.

($9.99 ERP): Available June 16 to 30

Xbox Games with Gold | May 2022

Yoku’s Island Express ($19.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31 Yoku has arrived on Mokumana and he’s ready for the easy life, soaking up the sun and delivering parcels on a tropical paradise! However, an ancient Island deity is trapped in a restless sleep – and it’s all down to Yoku to traverse the island using a unique blend of pinball mechanics, platforming and open world exploration, in an amazing adventure to help those in need!

($19.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31 The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk ($19.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15 Solve mind-bending puzzles in a world full of mystery and save the family of the flute-noses! Their dynasty has been watching over Asposia for centuries on end. In secret, they fill the roly-poly world with light and life. But when their existence is discovered, they become hunted.

($19.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15 Hydro Thunder Hurricane ($9.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15 The adrenaline-soaked sequel to Midway’s legendary arcade racer, Hydro Thunder Hurricane features high-powered speedboats rocketing through over-the-top themed environments, gorgeous visuals, and amazing dynamic water physics.

($9.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15 Viva Piñata Party Animals ($9.99 ERP): Available May 16 to 31 It’s party time! Compete in a variety of zany battles and races in the social party game Viva Piñata: Party Animals. Control the fame, fortune, and destiny of all your favorite characters from Viva Piñata: Fergy Fudgehog, Paulie Pretztail, Franklin Fizzlybear, and Hudson Horstachio. Viva Piñata: Party Animals includes more than 40 mini-games and a dozen foot races for players to compete against one another.

($9.99 ERP): Available May 16 to 31

Xbox Games with Gold | April 2022

Another Sight ($29.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 30 ANOTHER SIGHT is a surreal fantasy adventure with steampunk elements set in London in 1899, towards the end of the Victorian era. With an emphasis on culture and character, ANOTHER SIGHT focuses on the emotional development of the relationship between its two protagonists, Kit, a refreshingly intrepid teenager, and Hodge – a mysterious red-furred cat.

($29.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 30 Hue ($14.99 ERP): Available April 16 to May 15 Hue is a vibrant, award-winning puzzle adventure, where you alter the world by changing its background colour. You explore a dangerous grey land, unearthing coloured fragments on a journey to find your missing mother. As obstacles match the background, they disappear, creating new and exciting puzzles – full of peril, mystery… and colours unseen.

($14.99 ERP): Available April 16 to May 15 Outpost Kaloki X ($9.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 15 Outpost Kaloki X is the light-hearted space-station tycoon game filled with clever characters and wacky storylines, where it’s your job to keep the visiting aliens happy and rake in the cash! Play the Adventure Story, the War Story or any one of 11 different Scenarios. Chat with your patrons to find out what they really want… and to get hot tips on cool expansions. Complete lower-level expansions to unlock more advanced ones. Can you juggle the needs of your station, the desires of your clients and your own hopes for cash and glory?

($9.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 15 MX vs ATV Alive ($19.99 ERP): Available April 16 to 30 Own the competition as you wrestle for position with tightly contested racing in the fifth iteration of the MX vs ATV franchise. Feel the realism of the revolutionary real-world physics engine which has defined the racing genre. Live the sport as Alive captures the spectacle of motocross and the essence of competitive racing while providing the best riders and gear from the latest manufacturers.

($19.99 ERP): Available April 16 to 30

Xbox Games with Gold | March 2022

The Flame in the Flood ($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 31 A rogue-lite river journey through the backwaters of a forgotten post-societal America. Forage, craft, evade predators.

($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 31 Street Power Soccer ($29.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15 Sick style and high-energy action come together in this arcade soccer experience. Face off against street soccer legends or friends in a variety of over-the-top game modes and playgrounds, unleashing tricks and crushing superpowers to become Street King.

($29.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15 Sacred 2 Fallen Angel ($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15 SACRED 2 – Fallen Angel is a vast and deeply playable Action RPG. Embark upon Light and Shadow campaigns in a seamless game world that blends solo and multiplayer gameplay, and is packed full of quests, characters, adventure and deadly combat.

($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15 SpongeBob’s Truth or Square ($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to 31 SpongeBob SquarePants has gotten himself into quite a predicament. After being entrusted by Mr. Krabs to keep the Krabby Patty formula safe, SpongeBob is overcome with grief for losing the recipe. He then relies on the help of the most unlikely companion, Plankton, who wants the secret Krabby Patty recipe for himself. With the help of his friends, SpongeBob must use Plankton’s memory machine to retrace the happiest moments of his life to find the Krabby Patty formula in time for the Krusty Krab’s Eleventy Seventh anniversary.

($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to 31

Xbox Games with Gold | February 2022

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse ($24.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 28 Playing as intrepid American George Stobbart and sassy French journalist Nico Collard, you find yourself on the trail of a stolen painting – and a murderous conspiracy. A conspiracy whose roots lie in mysteries older than the written word…

($24.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 28 Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield ($11.99 ERP): Available February 16 to March 15 Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield is a 3D side-scroller that plays much like a classic endless runner. The game has an interesting story that keeps players always in motion. Run, Jump, Slide or “Dash” for acrobatic variants leading to dope combinations and avoid the challenges that await. Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield is being built for players who love to speedrun games while being an experience that casual players will enjoy as well.

($11.99 ERP): Available February 16 to March 15 Hydrophobia ($8.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 15 Hydrophobia is a third person survival adventure set in a floating city, where terrorists take control and heroine Kate has to overcome her haunting childhood memories and fight back using all her skills and expertise as a systems engineer. Hydrophobia offers fast-paced action and breathtaking visuals; engage in mind blowing “flow combat” where emergent gameplay results in a never-the-same-experience. Unleash floating oil fires, electricity and the power of the water itself to wipe out your enemy as you discover the terrifying truth of the Malthusian agenda; Save the World, Kill Yourself.

($8.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 15 Band of Bugs ($9.99 ERP): Available February 16 to 28 Play as your Avatar and fight against bugs, spiders, even up to seven of your friends in Spider Hunter mode. Band of Bugs is a fast playing, accessible, tactics strategy game that puts YOU in the game! Gameplay is deep enough for established fans of the tactics genre, but friendly enough to appeal to casual gamers as well.

($9.99 ERP): Available February 16 to 28

Xbox Games with Gold | January 2022