xAI launches standalone Grok AI app for iPhone

A little over a year after xAI announced Grok, X’s AI-powered assistant, it’s now available in the US as a standalone app. Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and it’s intended to answer almost anything and, “far harder, even suggest what question to ask.”

When it was announced in November 2023, the xAI team said, “Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humor!” Unlike other AI-powered assistants, Grok has real-time knowledge of the world via the X platform, and it will “also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.”

Currently, Grok is only available for iPhone users in the US, and it gives users the latest model, 2, for free. On its description page, xAI describes the app as “maximally truthful, useful, and curious.” Users can get answers to any questions, generate “striking images,” and upload pictures to gain a deeper understanding of the world.

These are some of the key features available to iPhone users in the US:

Image Generation: Get free access to generating high quality images using Grok AI’s advanced capabilities.

Get free access to generating high quality images using Grok AI’s advanced capabilities. Real-Time: With access to current X and web data, Grok provides up-to-date information for your queries, keeping you informed about the latest developments.

With access to current X and web data, Grok provides up-to-date information for your queries, keeping you informed about the latest developments. Conversational Tone: Engaging and humorous, Grok makes learning and information gathering enjoyable, setting it apart from other AI chatbots.

Engaging and humorous, Grok makes learning and information gathering enjoyable, setting it apart from other AI chatbots. Privacy-Focused: All data interactions are handled with user privacy in mind, ensuring a secure experience in line with xAI’s privacy policy.

At the moment, it’s unclear when Grok will leave beta or when xAI will make it available for Android or other regions. In the near future, the AI assistant will be available as a web app as well. You can find it in the App Store here.

