Why the iPhone 16 Pro will likely feature 2TB of storage

This week, DigiTimes reported that Apple could be planning to offer a new technology for the iPhone 16 Pro with higher storage, such as 1TB and even 2TB. Now, news aggregator yeux1122 suggests that a 2TB iPhone 16 Pro is actually coming.

As previously mentioned, Apple would use the Triple-Level Cell (TLC) NAND flash for lower storage, such as 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, while higher storage (1TB and possibly 2TB) would use this other technology.

The benefit of QCL is reducing production costs by offering more storage in less space. However, adopting this technology means Apple would offer slower data write speeds than those at a lower capacity. With that, an iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1TB would have faster writing/reading speeds than the iPhone 16 Pro with 1TB of storage, for example.

Although this might sound like a downgrade, you shouldn’t worry that much. The performance difference is little. The QLC flash storage offers write speeds of 550MB/s, while the TLC option can hit between 450MB/s and 500MB/s.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Here’s why Apple could be adding a 2TB iPhone 16 Pro to the lineup

First and foremost, adding an iPhone 16 Pro with 2TB of storage means Apple could increase its profit. With the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the company removed the 128GB option and only offered 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

With the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, it’s possible that the company also removes the 128GB version of the smaller iPhone but offers an option with 2TB. That way, the minimum price someone would pay for a Pro iPhone would increase without Apple actually having to raise prices.

In addition, with new technologies expected for the upcoming series, more storage will likely be required. Rumors say the iPhone 16 Pro can record Spatial Videos in 4K, requiring a ton of storage. Also, new recording options introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro demand better storage options for filmmakers.

Lastly, using this new TLC technology, Apple could slightly decrease the price of the 1TB iPhone and charge a little more for the 2TB option.

Below, you can learn everything we know about the iPhone 16.