Where to find Apple’s official 872-page iPhone user manual you never knew existed

For the most part, the iPhone “just works” out of the box. You don’t need to read an iPhone user manual to start using the handset. It’s effortless to set it up and start taking advantage of its most basic functions. Then, the more experience and confidence you gain, the more complex use cases you’ll discover that will make your life even easier.

But say you wanted to read Apple’s iPhone user manual. Where would you find it? It’s not in the iPhone box. Apple has shrunk the retail package significantly over the years. It certainly can’t hold an 872-page manual, no matter how small the font. The good news is that you can get the user manual from Apple — you just need to know where to look.

Long-time iPhone users probably already figured it out. The only place Apple could comfortably hold the iPhone user manual and update it with each software and hardware release is on its servers. Specifically, it’s in the one place that contains readable content that you can download on any Apple device, provided you have an Apple ID.

iPhone user manual digital cover shows the latest update: iPhone 14 and iOS 16.1. Image source: Apple Inc.

If you guessed the Books app, you’re absolutely right. That’s where you’ll find the newest copy, which covers the iOS 16.1 release and the iPhone 14 series, as you might have guessed from the book’s digital cover.

“Here’s everything you need to know about iPhone, straight from Apple,” the user manual’s description says. “This definitive guide helps you get started using iPhone with iOS 16 and discover all the amazing things it can do.”

At 872-page long, this guide is comprehensive. And it’ll only get larger as more iOS releases and iPhone generations will follow. Only a few weeks ago, the guide measured 843 pages, covering all features up to iOS 16. The .1 update to iOS 16.1 needed almost 30 extra pages.

Description of Apple’s official iPhone User Guide ebook. Image source: Apple Inc.

Again, you don’t have to read the iPhone guide to make the most of your handset. Just start tapping away to discover the ins and outs of iOS. You can’t break or brick your handset. Worst case, you get stuck and have to close every app or restart the handset.

Moreover, you’ll find plenty of helpful iPhone tips and tricks online, including on BGR.com. They describe more advanced iPhone features that first-time users might need help discovering. As a rule of thumb, you should always search the web for a solution to the iPhone problem you think you have. A solution should be available.

Still, if you feel you need to inspect the iPhone user manual, you can head over to this link on an Apple device to get your copy. Alternatively, you might want to open this support document in Safari to get the same guide.

The Books app also offers plenty of similar user guides covering various Apple hardware and software products.