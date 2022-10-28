WhatsApp to add profile photos within group chats

After releasing several new features this year, WhatsApp plans at least one more function to improve the user’s experience. The app will soon bring profile pictures within group chats, making it easier for people to see who’s talking with them.

This feature already exists with iMessage and Telegram, for example, but WhatsApp never displayed the user’s photo within a group chat. With hundreds of people being able to join a group, having them show their profile picture would make it easier to identify who’s talking.

Now, according to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is readying this feature. Currently, the app is testing this function for iOS and desktop users, but it will likely be available to Android users in the near future as well. As you can see in the screenshot below, you can identify the different images of each person talking in a group.

Image source: WABetaInfo

WABetaInfo explains what happens when a user doesn’t have a profile picture enabled:

In case the group member doesn’t have a profile picture or it’s not available due to their privacy settings, the default profile icon will show up and it will be tinted by using the same color as the contact name. It is simply a comestic addition but it may be useful to immediately recognize who sent the message in case there are duplicated contact names or the phone number is not saved in the address book.”

Since this feature is still under development, it’s unclear when WhatsApp plans to release it to beta testers and, ultimately, to the general public. Currently, the app is rolling out the ability to hide the Online status from everyone, even when you’re online.

Early this year, the company released the ability to react to messages, undo deleted messages, and more.

