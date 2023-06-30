WhatsApp launches Chat Transfer feature between same operating systems

WhatsApp just made it easier to transfer your full chat history between the same operating systems if you have an Android phone and are upgrading to a new one or if you plan to switch from the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 15, for example.

The announcement was made by the company on Twitter. WhatsApp says: “Now you can transfer your full chat history seamlessly, quickly, and securely across the same operating systems without ever having to leave the app.”

While WhatsApp doesn’t make it clear how this feature actually works, WABetainfo revealed how seamless the experience is in a 20-second video on Twitter. When setting up a new account on the new phone, you can tap on Chat Transfer to create a QR Code.

With the old phone, you scan the QR Code and keep the app open. On your new device, you’ll get a pop-up to let one phone connect to the other, and all your data is transferred. After the process is complete, you can complete the setup on the new phone.

While this feature is exclusive between operating systems, Android users have been able to move to iOS – and vice-versa – for at least a year now.

It’s important to note that once WhatsApp announces a feature, it can take several weeks to roll out globally. For example, the company released multi-device support for the same account a couple of months ago, but not all users have received it yet.

That being said, the team behind the messenger app is continually working to improve its features. Most recently, WABetaInfo reported WhatsApp is also working on multi-account support for the same device. That way, you’ll be able to have multiple numbers in the same app. Currently, users use a number with WhatsApp Business or use a Samsung gimmick that lets users download the same app again.