WhatsApp for iOS promises Picture in Picture video calls for 2023

Today, in a blog post, WhatsApp highlighted how it’s improving calling features on the app. While it brought some new functions in 2022, the company already promises other features to arrive early next year, such as Picture in Picture video calls for iPhone users.

According to WhatsApp, this function is currently in beta testing and will roll out in 2023. Thanks to a minimized in-call video screen, it will let people efficiently multitask while on a call. Like FaceTime, users can see who they’re video calling while doing other tasks on their iPhones.

Besides that, WhatsApp talks about all other call features already available in the app, such as:

You can start a video or voice call on your mobile device with up to 32 people — four times the previous amount; Message or mute participants: Long pressing on a participant will enlarge the video or audio feed and allow you to either mute or message them separately while keeping the calls going.

As the company tries to keep up with Telegram and all the features the company introduces every two weeks, WhatsApp says it will “keep making improvements to calling next year as we continue supporting high quality, private calling on WhatsApp wherever you are in the world.”